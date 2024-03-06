Mediacorp actor Desmond Tan welcomes 1st child, a daughter

Mediacorp actor Desmond Tan has welcomed their bundle of joy.

Tan, 38, announced his baby's arrival on Instagram on Mar. 6.

"In your tiny fingers, we hold the promise of tomorrow and the purest love imaginable. Our hearts are forever changed by your arrival. From the first cry to the first touch, every moment with you is a testament to the incredible love that brought you into our lives. I love you, my little one! 💙"

Background

He married his wife, who is not from showbiz, in December 2021.

Tan announced that they were expecting a baby girl in October 2023.

In a past interview with Mothership, he said that he thinks his first child will be a "daddy's girl".

"I think the little one will be a daddy's girl, right? I imagine myself to be a loving dad because I love kids. I'll provide as much as possible, and I hope I can stand firm when it comes to discipline, but I can predict that I'll cave in."

Top image from @thedesmondtan on Instagram.