You can solve problems & build a better future for S’pore through good design. No, you don’t have to be a designer.

With a fiancé working in the architecture industry, I thought I knew everything about design.

After all, I made it a point to take a peek at his assignments from time to time, and therefore assumed that I had gotten the gist of it all.

I mean, what is design but a plan or concept for buildings and objects, whilst ensuring that said buildings and objects are easy on the eye?

Right?

After speaking to Eugene Chin, the Director of Talent Development in DesignSingapore Council (Dsg), however, I realised that there is so much more to design than meets the eye.

“Singapore is a city by design and it is all around us. Beyond our beautiful city skyline, there are great designs embedded in our daily lives that may not have occurred to you,” Chin said.

These designs that Chin spoke of include user experience design, circular design, and systems design, all of which incorporate the fundamental design principles of empathy and collaboration for problem-solving.

Which means that design is more than just aesthetics and concepts.

Possessing design thinking skills and mindsets can equip an individual with the ability to navigate ambiguities and solve complex problems.

Chin explained:

"Design thinking is an approach for innovation and problem-solving that cultivates a creative mindset, empathy towards people around us and awareness of our environment. It’s a valuable skill set in navigating the unpredictable environments of today and tomorrow, and it’s also why we need to expose our children from young and for them to continue to hone this skill over the years through education and programmes."

Beyond that, design thinking skills can yield long-term societal and national benefits, especially if we start inculcating this secret power in our school children today so that they will be able to take on any new challenges that they might face.

But more on that later.

To show how design is not just about how things look, Chin gave the examples of three designs:

1. bioSea Tiles

Design allows individuals to explore new possibilities for the future and tackle various issues.

One of Dsg’s “Good Design Research” recipients, bioSEA, explored how buildings can be cooled down with tiles that can perform better in tropics.

Thus the idea for biomimicry tiles emerged.

Chin explained:

"These bioSea tiles are unique for their innovative design and environmentally sustainable properties. They feature fractal-like bumps and cracks reminiscent of elephant skins. This unique texture enhances ventilation and heat dissipation and minimises heat absorption. This innovative use of materials and integration of renewable energy production sets them apart from traditional tiles."

2. Punggol’s Sparkletots Large Preschool

Another design he highlighted was Sparkletots Large Preschool at Punggol, which won Design of the Year at the 2020 President’s Design Award.

You might be wondering: What’s so unique about this preschool’s design?

I had the same thought too when Chin brought it up.

I mean, it’s just another preschool, is it not?

Well, this particular preschool departs from conventional childcare centres that are enclosed and located under public housing blocks.

Designed by LAUD Architects, the preschool has a clear demarcation of zones and classroom layouts.

This helps to minimise traffic congestions and caters for containment if there’s an outbreak of diseases.

“This experiential learning hub provides a safe learning environment for up to 1,000 children aged two months to four years with play areas, such as sandplay and herbs garden, for various age groups,” explained Chin.

As I listened to Chin’s explanation, I learnt that such thoughtful designs, like this preschool, helps prevent potential problems that most people would easily overlook.

3. LifeSG

Besides physical designs, Chin touched on one user-centric tech and design in Singapore— LifeSG.

Prior to speaking to Chin, I viewed LifeSG as just another Singapore-made app.

But understanding its design made me appreciate the app more.

LifeSG was rebranded in 2020 with new features so that Singaporeans can access over 70 government services in just one app.

Chin said to me:

“With 99 per cent of our government services digitalised from end to end, GovTech set out the goal to change the way we experience and interact with government services in Singapore.”

“You can see how the app is thoughtfully designed through functionalities and features, such as personalised dashboards as well as helpful content, such as Employment Support Guide for job-seekers.”

Importance of design thinking

Having gone through the design examples mentioned above, Chin emphasised the importance of design thinking skills and mindsets for everyone, particularly the younger generation.

An individual can’t master design thinking skills overnight, thus it has to be nurtured from young.

And this is why the Dsg Council launched the “Learning by Design” initiative.

The initiative was first introduced in 2022.

It aims to encourage the adoption of design thinking for children from as young as seven years old to students at pre-tertiary levels.

It’s imperative that these children and teenagers are trained in design thinking skills and mindsets, and that they continue to hone them over the years

The Dsg initiative includes “Design Thinking in Schools”, which integrates design sensibilities into school-based learning experiences — such as through the Applied Learning Programme and Project Work, educators’ professional development, and school process improvements.

There’s also the “Real World Co-Design Platform” that allows educators and parents to kickstart the design thinking journey with the children within the authentic context of industry problem statements.

Open calls for “Real World Co-Design Platform” are ongoing. More information on it can be found here.

Starting young is the way to go

Dsg Council also organises the Design Education Summit, with its third edition held in November 2023.

It is the only biennial thought leadership platform in Singapore that connects educators of all levels with innovators, designers, researchers, and digital experts to promote accessibility, inclusivity, and sustainability in and through design.

I spoke to Hans Tan, the Summit Curator and Associate Professor in National University of Singapore, to also get his perspective on nurturing the young generation with design thinking.

He shared Chin’s sentiments, that design thinking is a crucial life skill that everyone should have, explaining that it is particularly beneficial for students as they are going through their formative years.

“These skills, when paired with expert knowledge, are critical for achieving success in a world where challenges are increasingly complex, interconnected, and volatile.”

“At the same time, the beauty of a design thinking approach is that you could use it on the smallest of issues or apply it as an underlying approach to a big, complex task.”

Tan stressed the vital role parents and teachers can play in instilling design thinking mindsets and skills for the young generation.

“What we communicate to the young generation about their inherent capacity for creativity, the power of ‘trying out’ (prototyping), and the role of failure plays such a formative role in their development so we must model it too.”

You can learn more about the Design Education Summit here.

