Delhi painter who lost both arms in accident gets new ones from donor after 12-hour surgery

A man in Delhi, India who previously lost his arms received a new pair of arms in North India's first successful bilateral arm transplant.

#Delhi’s first successful bilateral hand transplant in Ganga Ram Hospital. A terrific story of resilience and courage and also an example of humanity, a lady who was declared brain dead pledged her organs and her hands found way for this painter who belonged to economically… pic.twitter.com/hM2bkUtWKY — DD News (@DDNewslive) March 6, 2024

Raj Kumar, 45, received the limbs from a deceased woman who had donated her organs, reported The Indian Express on Mar. 6.

The donor, Meena Mehta, was a former South Delhi school administrative head.

She was declared brain-dead, but had previously pledged to become a multi-organ donor.

11 doctors in Sir Ganga Ram Hospital successfully connected the bones, arteries, veins, tendons, muscles, nerves, and skin between the man's arms and the donor's.

The surgery lasted more than 12 hours.

According to The Times of India, the man used to be a painter who lost both his arms in 2020 due to a train accident.

Prior to the surgery, Raj was using prosthetics, but the prosthetics trial failed.

Swaroop Singh Gambhir, one of the doctors operating on Raj, said that he is currently recovering well and is expected to be discharged from the hospital, reported The Indian Express.

Top photos via DD News/X