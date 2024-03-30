Body of woman, 58, found floating in waters off Kallang Riverside Park, investigations ongoing

The body of a 58-year-old woman was found floating in the waters off Kallang Riverside Park on Saturday (Mar. 30) morning.

Responding to queries from Mothership, the police said that they received a call for assistance at 7:15am.

The woman's body was subsequently retrieved from the waters.

She was pronounced dead at scene.

Based on preliminary investigations, the police do not suspect foul play.

Investigations are ongoing.

According to Shin Min Daily News, the police had cordoned off the area when reporters arrived at the scene.

A blue tent was also set up near the waters, and police officers were seen holding up a white sheet.

Top image via Shin Min Daily News.