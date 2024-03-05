S'porean man, 60, stung by hornets while cycling in Sembawang, has multiple organ failure & dies

The death of a 60-year-old man in 2022 was due to organ failure caused by hornet stings, a coroner's court has heard.

Ronnie Ang was attacked by the swarm of hornets whilst cycling in mid-2022 and died three days later in hospital.

An inquiry into his death began on Mar. 5, CNA reported.

Attacked by a swarm of hornets

The court heard Ang was riding his bike along a park connector in Sembawang on Jul. 4, 2022.

He was stung by a swarm of hornets as he cycled past the Sembawang God of Wealth Temple between 11.45am and 11.55am.

After the attack, he spoke with his wife on the phone several times, reporting the incident and saying he was unable to continue cycling.

He complained of a sore throat, giddiness and breathlessness.

His wife called for an ambulance.

Ang was taken to Khoo Teck Puat Hospital (KTPH) and was admitted into the Medical Intensive Care Unit (MICU) the next morning (Jul. 5).

He did not present "clinical signs" of an allergic reaction, but was treated for possible allergies, as well as multi-organ failure due to the insect stings.

He was placed on continuous dialysis after developing acute liver failure and kidney failure.

He died on Jul. 7 at KTPH.

An autopsy following his death revealed no evidence of anaphylaxis. A history of high blood pressure also meant Ang had an enlarged heart.

Police ruled out foul play, saying it was likely a case of misadventure.

The inquiry into Ang's death

On day one of the inquiry, Lim Chiow Teen — a senior consultant at KTPH who was in charge whilst Ang was in the MICU— testified.

She said he was transferred to the MICU after preliminary tests conducted in the emergency room showed a worsening trend.

It was understood he had been stung by insects, but it was unclear as to which kind.

There is no general antidote for insect stings, nor is there a specific antidote for hornet stings, Lim told the court.

When discussing how the insect stings resulted in Ang's death, she said:

"In Mr Ang's case, it started off with multiple insect stings followed by a likely toxin effect on his vital organs, starting off with the liver followed by the kidneys, and then increased acidity in the blood and failure of the liver and kidney to continue functioning to provide for normal bodily function."

Ang's daughter and widow raised questions about protocols at KTPH including why toxicology tests were not performed at the emergency department and why tetanus shots were not administered.

Ang's widow raised the fact that a doctor at a clinic where she worked would give tetanus shots for insect bites.

Lim said although she is from MICU and not the emergency department, she did not think there was a toxicology test specifically for hornet stings available, and that tetanus shots were not part of the hospital's protocol for insect stings.

The inquiry into Ang's death continues.

CNA reported that NParks said the hornet nest was removed in July 2022, following the incident.

Top image from 三巴旺财神庙 Sembawang God of Wealth Temple/ Facebook