Back

S'porean man, 60, stung by hornets while cycling in Sembawang, has multiple organ failure & dies

An inquiry into the man's death began on Mar. 5.

Emily Williams | March 05, 2024, 07:30 PM

Events

Telegram

Whatsapp

The death of a 60-year-old man in 2022 was due to organ failure caused by hornet stings, a coroner's court has heard.

Ronnie Ang was attacked by the swarm of hornets whilst cycling in mid-2022 and died three days later in hospital.

An inquiry into his death began on Mar. 5, CNA reported.

Attacked by a swarm of hornets

The court heard Ang was riding his bike along a park connector in Sembawang on Jul. 4, 2022.

He was stung by a swarm of hornets as he cycled past the Sembawang God of Wealth Temple between 11.45am and 11.55am.

After the attack, he spoke with his wife on the phone several times, reporting the incident and saying he was unable to continue cycling.

He complained of a sore throat, giddiness and breathlessness.

His wife called for an ambulance.

Ang was taken to Khoo Teck Puat Hospital (KTPH) and was admitted into the Medical Intensive Care Unit (MICU) the next morning (Jul. 5).

He did not present "clinical signs" of an allergic reaction, but was treated for possible allergies, as well as multi-organ failure due to the insect stings.

He was placed on continuous dialysis after developing acute liver failure and kidney failure.

He died on Jul. 7 at KTPH.

An autopsy following his death revealed no evidence of anaphylaxis. A history of high blood pressure also meant Ang had an enlarged heart.

Police ruled out foul play, saying it was likely a case of misadventure.

The inquiry into Ang's death

On day one of the inquiry, Lim Chiow Teen — a senior consultant at KTPH who was in charge whilst Ang was in the MICU— testified.

She said he was transferred to the MICU after preliminary tests conducted in the emergency room showed a worsening trend.

It was understood he had been stung by insects, but it was unclear as to which kind.

There is no general antidote for insect stings, nor is there a specific antidote for hornet stings, Lim told the court.

When discussing how the insect stings resulted in Ang's death, she said:

"In Mr Ang's case, it started off with multiple insect stings followed by a likely toxin effect on his vital organs, starting off with the liver followed by the kidneys, and then increased acidity in the blood and failure of the liver and kidney to continue functioning to provide for normal bodily function."

Ang's daughter and widow raised questions about protocols at KTPH including why toxicology tests were not performed at the emergency department and why tetanus shots were not administered.

Ang's widow raised the fact that a doctor at a clinic where she worked would give tetanus shots for insect bites.

Lim said although she is from MICU and not the emergency department, she did not think there was a toxicology test specifically for hornet stings available, and that tetanus shots were not part of the hospital's protocol for insect stings.

The inquiry into Ang's death continues.

CNA reported that NParks said the hornet nest was removed in July 2022, following the incident.

Top image from 三巴旺财神庙 Sembawang God of Wealth Temple/ Facebook

Taylor Swift spotted at Koma restaurant in MBS

Yes, the one with the torii gates.

March 06, 2024, 01:11 PM

S'pore will respect outcome of US presidential election & work with whoever's elected: PM Lee

He was asked about how Singapore and Australia are preparing for "a US president that might not share the same views in terms of trade and its benefits."

March 06, 2024, 12:09 PM

New hospital to be built in Tengah, will be completed by early 2030s

New hospital.

March 06, 2024, 12:02 PM

Bukit Timah accident: Burning car, wrecked school bus, multiple ambulances seen on road

The accident happened near the junction of Bukit Timah Road and Sixth Avenue.

March 06, 2024, 11:06 AM

Bitcoin hits new all-time high of S$93,095, beating previous Nov. 2021 high of S$92,641

For a brief moment.

March 06, 2024, 01:26 AM

Facebook, Instagram, Messenger down, Meta properties face worldwide outage

All down.

March 06, 2024, 12:41 AM

Speed limit of PMAs in S'pore to be lowered from 10kmh to 6kmh 'around 2025'

PMAs on public paths will also need to follow the dimension restrictions for public transport.

March 05, 2024, 07:29 PM

S’pore fan excited for Taylor Swift show discovers she was scammed, escorted out of National Stadium

She was escorted out after the opening act.

March 05, 2024, 07:02 PM

S$1 billion set aside to make S'pore streets pedestrian-friendly, build more covered linkways & lifts for overhead bridges

Walking is great.

March 05, 2024, 06:40 PM

Australia has a 'very important role' in the region: PM Lee on defence cooperation at Asean-Australia Special Summit

They also announced that they are working together with Japan to lead other trade efforts.

March 05, 2024, 06:01 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.