6-month-old corgi in China aces training, becomes police dog

Corgis aren't exactly known for their fearsome nature, more so for their adorable stature.

Nevertheless, one corgi used his short legs to kick down the barriers imposed on his breed, becoming the very first corgi to debut as a police dog in China.

Underdog

Fu Zai began training to be an agent of the law when he was just a two-month-old pup.

According to China Daily, Fu Zai faces a "heavy workload" despite only being on reserve duty.

Every morning and afternoon, the corgi undergoes exercises that teach him obedience and bomb searching techniques.

There were doubts over whether Fu Zai had what it took to be a law enforcer, but he performed admirably.

Advantage of short legs

The corgi's short legs didn't prevent him from standing tall among the other dogs — his weakness became his strength when he discovered that they allowed him to crawl into and search narrow spaces for explosives.

His adorable appearance also helped the public warm up to police dogs.

"His strong environmental adaptability... his desire for owning things and his fondness of food are particularly conducive to our training," the head of the police dog base in Weifang told China Daily.

Fu Zai finally made his debut on the opening day of a police camp in Weifang on Mar. 26, 2024.

While other dogs had to walk, the corgi had the privilege of being carried instead.

As a reserve police dog, Fu Zai must undergo further training before he can be officially appointed and given assignments.

Top image via 柯警福仔 and The Paper on Weibo