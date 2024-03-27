Back

6-month-old corgi in China aces training, becomes police dog

Don't let short legs stop you from chasing your dreams.

Julia Yee | March 27, 2024, 05:19 PM

Events

Telegram

Whatsapp

Corgis aren't exactly known for their fearsome nature, more so for their adorable stature.

Nevertheless, one corgi used his short legs to kick down the barriers imposed on his breed, becoming the very first corgi to debut as a police dog in China.

Photo via Sichuan Observation/Weibo

Underdog

Fu Zai began training to be an agent of the law when he was just a two-month-old pup.

Gif via The Paper/Weibo

According to China Daily, Fu Zai faces a "heavy workload" despite only being on reserve duty.

Every morning and afternoon, the corgi undergoes exercises that teach him obedience and bomb searching techniques.

There were doubts over whether Fu Zai had what it took to be a law enforcer, but he performed admirably.

Gif via 柯警福仔/Weibo

Advantage of short legs

The corgi's short legs didn't prevent him from standing tall among the other dogs — his weakness became his strength when he discovered that they allowed him to crawl into and search narrow spaces for explosives.

His adorable appearance also helped the public warm up to police dogs.

Image via Sichuan Observation/Weibo

"His strong environmental adaptability... his desire for owning things and his fondness of food are particularly conducive to our training," the head of the police dog base in Weifang told China Daily.

Fu Zai finally made his debut on the opening day of a police camp in Weifang on Mar. 26, 2024.

While other dogs had to walk, the corgi had the privilege of being carried instead.

Gif via The Paper/Weibo

As a reserve police dog, Fu Zai must undergo further training before he can be officially appointed and given assignments.

Related story

Top image via 柯警福仔 and The Paper on Weibo

S'pore man, 52, jailed for smearing faeces on 2 cars & knocking down 2 motorcycle riders with lorry

The pillion rider, 24, subsequently died from her injuries.

March 28, 2024, 10:00 AM

Sentosa sky lantern festival attendees to get full S$50 refund

Just lodge a complaint with Case by 11:59pm, Mar. 31.

March 28, 2024, 02:30 AM

Woman allegedly molested by man at Orchard club, claims club owner said she's 'overreacting'

The woman claimed she was told to leave when she confronted the man.

March 27, 2024, 10:27 PM

Former T-ara member Lee Ahreum reportedly attempted to take her own life, sent to hospital

This comes after she accused her husband of abuse.

March 27, 2024, 07:25 PM

Thailand lawmakers pass landmark same-sex marriage bill

Taiwan and Nepal are currently the only places in Asia with same-sex marriage laws.

March 27, 2024, 06:42 PM

Swensen's has new mala 'fried chicken' ice cream from Mar. 28, 2024

Not your usual fried chicken.

March 27, 2024, 06:25 PM

2 young & working instant-noodle-addicted adults review Mi Sedaap

Instant noodles, but make it fancy.

March 27, 2024, 06:01 PM

S'porean woman, 25, suffers skull fracture, shin puncture wounds after crashing ATV in Johor

The rider suffered a minor skull fracture, intracranial bleeding, a hairline facial crack and shin injuries requiring surgery.

March 27, 2024, 05:46 PM

10-month-old Chow Chow in S'pore dies of heat exhaustion after grooming shop took over dog

The puppy was named Po.

March 27, 2024, 05:14 PM

UV index in S'pore hits 'extreme' levels on Mar. 27, SPF 30 sunscreen recommended

Sunny.

March 27, 2024, 05:10 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.