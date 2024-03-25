Back

Black sesame & earl grey toasts at Amoy Street Food Centre drinks stall

Traditional meets modern.

Wong Li Jie | March 25, 2024, 10:33 AM

Events

Do you know of an F&B place that should be featured on Mothership? Tell us more at [email protected].

Coffee Break is a drinks stall on the second level of Amoy Street Food Centre that provides modern twists on traditional treats.

Ever since moving to its present site at Amoy Street, Coffee Break has expanded into two other hawker centres at Hong Lim and Market Street.

In addition to coffee and tea, the stall also has toasts on the menu to accompany its drinks.

The menu is handwritten in marker. Photo by Wong Li Jie.

Here are some of the toasts we tried:

Kaya Butter (S$3)

Photo by Wong Li Jie.

Black Sesame (S$3.50)

Photo by Wong Li Jie.

Comes with sweet yet earthy black sesame paste and a slab of butter.

Seasonal toasts

To keep things interesting, Coffee Break also releases limited-time flavours. The March 2024 offerings are:

Raspberry Almond Creme (S$3.50)

Photo by Wong Li Jie.

As compared to the thin spread of kaya, the raspberry-flavoured cream here comes in a more generous serving.

Packed with a subtle almond taste, it was light and not overly sugary.

Earl Grey Creme (S$3.50)

Photo by Wong Li Jie.

This one had a slight spice to it, which brings out the earl grey flavour.

Coffee Break @ Amoy Street

Address: Amoy Street Food Centre, 7 Maxwell Road, #02-78, Singapore 069111

Opening hours: 7:30am to 2:30pm, Mondays to Fridays

This meal was paid for by Mothership.

Congratulations! You have made it to the end of the article (whether by speed-scrolling or otherwise). This alone qualifies you to apply for the role of an Editorial Intern (Nova) at Mothership. Click here to find out more.

Top photos by Wong Li Jie.

M'sian comedian Ronny Chieng says S'poreans are 'Karens' with 'main character syndrome'

I want to speak to his manager.

March 24, 2024, 10:16 PM

S'porean man, 26, who was killed in Johor accident was due to be married in December

He was about to collect his new flat's keys next month.

March 24, 2024, 08:11 PM

3 to 4 S'pore youths purportedly on 1 PMD allegedly hit woman, 58, on butt with rod-like object in Sengkang

Her doctor said her tailbone was probably injured.

March 24, 2024, 07:47 PM

1 death from heat stroke in M'sia amid extreme heat wave, 27 heat-related cases reported

Stay hydrated.

March 24, 2024, 06:15 PM

4 separate fires on Mar. 23: 2 recycling trucks, 1 car & a grass patch

Three vehicles caught fire. The last was a patch of grass near Marina Bay Cruise Center.

March 24, 2024, 05:42 PM

Monkey goes bananas trying to catch pet bird fluttering around in cage at HDB corridor

Circle of life.

March 24, 2024, 05:10 PM

2 children & 2 adults share 1 e-bike on S'pore road, some with no helmets

You need to be at least 16 and wear a helmet to be on a e-bike on the road.

March 24, 2024, 05:09 PM

S'pore strongly condemns terrorist attack at Moscow concert hall: MFA

MFA advises Singaporeans to defer non-essential travel to Russia.

March 24, 2024, 04:34 PM

2 S'pore men stalk woman at drinking place, tail her, offer to send her home, then sexually assault her

One of the men dropped his phone in her house.

March 24, 2024, 04:10 PM

Driver claims he was pulled out of car & assaulted by 2 men along Orchard Road at 4am

He said he was just listening to music with his windows rolled down.

March 24, 2024, 02:51 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.