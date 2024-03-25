Black sesame & earl grey toasts at Amoy Street Food Centre drinks stall

[email protected]. Do you know of an F&B place that should be featured on Mothership? Tell us more at

Coffee Break is a drinks stall on the second level of Amoy Street Food Centre that provides modern twists on traditional treats.

Ever since moving to its present site at Amoy Street, Coffee Break has expanded into two other hawker centres at Hong Lim and Market Street.

In addition to coffee and tea, the stall also has toasts on the menu to accompany its drinks.

Here are some of the toasts we tried:

Kaya Butter (S$3)

Black Sesame (S$3.50)

Comes with sweet yet earthy black sesame paste and a slab of butter.

Seasonal toasts

To keep things interesting, Coffee Break also releases limited-time flavours. The March 2024 offerings are:

Raspberry Almond Creme (S$3.50)

As compared to the thin spread of kaya, the raspberry-flavoured cream here comes in a more generous serving.

Packed with a subtle almond taste, it was light and not overly sugary.

Earl Grey Creme (S$3.50)

This one had a slight spice to it, which brings out the earl grey flavour.

Coffee Break @ Amoy Street

Address: Amoy Street Food Centre, 7 Maxwell Road, #02-78, Singapore 069111

Opening hours: 7:30am to 2:30pm, Mondays to Fridays

