COE prices up across the board except Cat C after Mar. 20 bidding exercise

Certificate of Entitlement (COE) premiums generally closed higher after the latest bidding exercise on Mar. 20.

The previous bidding exercise was on Mar. 6.

These are the new premiums:

Category A (cars up to 1,600cc and 130bhp, and electric vehicles up to 110kW) premium went up by 2.9 per cent to S$85,489, with a quota of 936.

Category B (cars above 1,600cc and 130bhp, and electric vehicles above 110kW) premium went up S$1 to S$96,011, staying about the same, with a quota of 656.

Category C (goods vehicles and buses) premium went down by 7.8 per cent to $70,112, with a quota of 202.

Category D (motorcycles) premium rose by $289 to $9,689, with a quota of 521.

Category E (any vehicle except motorcycles) premium went up by $846 to $95,856, with a quota of 157.

There were a total of 2,472 COEs available across all categories.

All categories were oversubscribed.

Cover photo by The Transport Enthusiast DC on Unsplash