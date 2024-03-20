Back

COE prices up across the board except Cat C after Mar. 20 bidding exercise

*Puts wallet back in pocket silently*

Tharun Suresh | March 20, 2024, 07:41 PM

Certificate of Entitlement (COE) premiums generally closed higher after the latest bidding exercise on Mar. 20.

The previous bidding exercise was on Mar. 6.

These are the new premiums:

Category A (cars up to 1,600cc and 130bhp, and electric vehicles up to 110kW) premium went up by 2.9 per cent to S$85,489, with a quota of 936. 

Category B (cars above 1,600cc and 130bhp, and electric vehicles above 110kW) premium went up S$1 to S$96,011, staying about the same, with a quota of 656.

Category C (goods vehicles and buses) premium went down by 7.8 per cent to $70,112, with a quota of 202.

Category D (motorcycles) premium rose by $289 to $9,689, with a quota of 521.

Category E (any vehicle except motorcycles) premium went up by $846 to $95,856, with a quota of 157.

There were a total of 2,472 COEs available across all categories.

All categories were oversubscribed.

Cover photo by The Transport Enthusiast DC on Unsplash

