COE premiums: Cat A rebounded to S$83,000, Cat B fell to S$96,010

COE prices rebounded across all categories except Category B.

Khine Zin Htet | March 06, 2024, 07:20 PM

Certificate of Entitlement (COE) premiums rebounded across all categories except for Category B in the latest bidding exercise on Mar. 6, 2024.

Category A

The COE premium for Category A cars (smaller, less powerful cars up to 1,600cc and 130bhp, as well as for electric vehicles with up to 110 kilowatts of power) closed at S$83,000.

It rebounded from S$76,801 in the previous exercise.

Category B

The premium for Category B cars (bigger, more powerful cars above 1,600cc or 130bhp, as well as EVs with more than 110 kilowatts of power, fell to S$96,010 from S$97,000.

Open category

Open Category COE price rose to S$95,010 from February's S$94,006.

This was the first time the premium fell below S$100,000 since May 2022.

Meanwhile, COE premiums for commercial vehicles rose to S$75,599 from S$73,001. Premiums for motorcycles rose to S$9,400 from S$8,911.

A total of 2,550 COEs were made available, while 4,170 bids were received.

Top photo from Canva

