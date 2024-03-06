COE premiums: Cat A rebounded to S$83,000, Cat B fell to S$96,010

Certificate of Entitlement (COE) premiums rebounded across all categories except for Category B in the latest bidding exercise on Mar. 6, 2024.
Category A
The COE premium for Category A cars (smaller, less powerful cars up to 1,600cc and 130bhp, as well as for electric vehicles with up to 110 kilowatts of power) closed at S$83,000.
It rebounded from S$76,801 in the previous exercise.
Category B
The premium for Category B cars (bigger, more powerful cars above 1,600cc or 130bhp, as well as EVs with more than 110 kilowatts of power, fell to S$96,010 from S$97,000.
Open category
Open Category COE price rose to S$95,010 from February's S$94,006.
This was the first time the premium fell below S$100,000 since May 2022.
Meanwhile, COE premiums for commercial vehicles rose to S$75,599 from S$73,001. Premiums for motorcycles rose to S$9,400 from S$8,911.
A total of 2,550 COEs were made available, while 4,170 bids were received.
Top photo from Canva
If you like what you read, follow us on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and Telegram to get the latest updates.