South Korean singer Chung Ha to perform at Marquee S'pore on Apr. 13, 2024

K-pop singer and dancer Chung Ha will be performing at Marquee Singapore on Apr. 13.

The former I.O.I. girl group member has released solo tracks such as "Snapping" and "Gotta Go."

Her discography has recently been added with "I'm Ready" and "EENIE MEENIE (Feat. Hongjoong of ATEEZ)" released in March 2024.

Day three of Marquee Odyssey

The singer's performance at Marquee, titled "OH-K! With Chung Ha," is part of the club's fifth-year anniversary celebrations, Marquee Odyssey.

Fans will get to enjoy "EENIE MEENIE" live at the performance.

There will also be a meet-and-greet opportunity where fans can take a group photo with Chung Ha in the green room. Tickets are sold in limited quantities.

Ticketing information

Online sales are now open:

Early-bird general admission: S$80, includes one drink voucher

General admission: S$100, includes one drink voucher

Group photo opportunity: S$250

Expedited entry: S$300, includes two drink vouchers

Prices exclude booking fee and GST.

Fans can also purchase tickets at the door:

General admission: S$120, includes one drink voucher

Expedited entry: S$300, includes one drink voucher

After party (entry after 1am): S$20

Doors open at 10pm.

Congratulations! You have made it to the end of the article (whether by speed-scrolling or otherwise). This alone qualifies you to apply for the role of an Editorial Intern (Nova) at Mothership. Click You have made it to the end of the article (whether by speed-scrolling or otherwise). This alone qualifies you to apply for the role of an Editorial Intern (Nova) at Mothership. Click here to find out more.

Top photos from Marquee Singapore's and Chung Ha's Instagram profiles.