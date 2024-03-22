Back

South Korean singer Chung Ha to perform at Marquee S'pore on Apr. 13, 2024

First Singapore appearance since her fan meet in 2019.

Wong Li Jie | March 22, 2024, 01:16 PM

Events

K-pop singer and dancer Chung Ha will be performing at Marquee Singapore on Apr. 13.

The former I.O.I. girl group member has released solo tracks such as "Snapping" and "Gotta Go."

Her discography has recently been added with "I'm Ready" and "EENIE MEENIE (Feat. Hongjoong of ATEEZ)" released in March 2024.

Day three of Marquee Odyssey

The singer's performance at Marquee, titled "OH-K! With Chung Ha," is part of the club's fifth-year anniversary celebrations, Marquee Odyssey.

Fans will get to enjoy "EENIE MEENIE" live at the performance.

There will also be a meet-and-greet opportunity where fans can take a group photo with Chung Ha in the green room. Tickets are sold in limited quantities.

Ticketing information

Online sales are now open:

  • Early-bird general admission: S$80, includes one drink voucher

  • General admission: S$100, includes one drink voucher

  • Group photo opportunity: S$250

  • Expedited entry: S$300, includes two drink vouchers

Prices exclude booking fee and GST.

Fans can also purchase tickets at the door:

  • General admission: S$120, includes one drink voucher

  • Expedited entry: S$300, includes one drink voucher

  • After party (entry after 1am): S$20

Doors open at 10pm.

