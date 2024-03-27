Back

10-month-old Chow Chow in S'pore dies of heat exhaustion after grooming shop took over dog

The puppy was named Po.

Khine Zin Htet | March 27, 2024, 05:14 PM

Events

Telegram

Whatsapp

Cheeky, curious, and playful — This was Po, a 10-month-old Chow Chow, who brought boundless joy to his owners' lives.

Photo via Po's owners

On Feb. 29, 2024, a driver from Grooming Gallery came to pick up Po, along with the couple's other dog, Finn for a grooming session.

The couple had entrusted Po's grooming to the shop, having been recommended by a friend who praised their services.

Included in the grooming package was transportation to and from the couple's residence.

The van was too high for Po to jump into so the couple helped put him into the vehicle.

"We did the same for all his grooming sessions," the couple said, adding that it was around 11am when the driver left their house.

They never thought it would be the last time they saw Po alive.

Picked up by the groomer

The couple told Mothership they received a call from Grooming Gallery around 12:35pm.

"They claimed Po had run off when they reached the shop but managed to catch him," the couple said.

The shop also told them Po had "some foot injuries" and would be brought to the vet.

Around 40 minutes later, the groomer called to tell them Po passed away.

The couple was shocked, as they only thought Po had minor injuries and were not informed that he was in a serious condition.

Died of heat exhaustion

The couple put down everything and rushed down to the vet.

The vet told them that Po's temperature was “so high that the thermometer couldn't measure" and believed that he died of heat exhaustion.

They also saw Po's so-called "some foot injuries"  — flesh hanging from his paw pads and a missing toenail.

"So we were shocked, we were crying. We were devastated."

Seeking answers

Photo via Po's owners

After Po's funeral, the couple, recovering from their loss, are now seeking answers to what exactly happened.

The shop claimed Po bolted from the car when they arrived at the grooming shop and escaped as the leash came off.

The shop allegedly said it was the couple's own fault for not securing the leash properly and that it was not the shop's fault Po ran away.

However, the couple disputes the shop's claim, pointing out that Po had a "choker leash" on him, and it wouldn't have come off easily.

The couple recounted that the driver had "secured" Po's leash with a clip inside the van as well.

Time discrepancies

The couple also questioned why they were only informed of Po running away at 12:35 pm when the trip from their place to the grooming shop would only take 30 minutes.

The couple also remembered the vet telling them that when Po arrived around 12:45pm, there were already signs of rigour mortis — which likely suggested that Po may have been dead for quite a while.

On this, the couple said the groomer claimed that the delay was because they tried to bring Po to two different clinics before reaching the final vet — but one was closed while the other turned them away as they couldn't attend to Po immediately.

The couple went to the vet who turned the groomer down, for more information and was told the groomer had arrived at 12pm — more than 30 minutes before their call that Po ran away.

"We don't believe that the groomer was lying to us, but I feel like maybe they might have omitted certain details because the timeline doesn't fit."

Reported to AVS

The couple said they felt despair just by imagining how much Po had suffered in his final moments.

"We think it is cruel and inexcusable, and our hearts ache in pain every time we think of his last moments suffering this way," they said.

They have reported the incident to the Animal and Veterinary Service (AVS).

Grooming Gallery also confirmed with Mothership that they were conducting internal investigations into the case and expressed remorse at the loss of Po.

Top image via Po's owners

Thailand lawmakers pass landmark same-sex marriage bill

Taiwan and Nepal are currently the only countries in Asia with same-sex marriage laws.

March 27, 2024, 06:42 PM

Swensen's has new mala 'fried chicken' ice cream from Mar. 28, 2024

Not your usual fried chicken.

March 27, 2024, 06:25 PM

2 young & working instant-noodle-addicted adults review Mi Sedaap

Instant noodles, but make it fancy.

March 27, 2024, 06:01 PM

S'porean woman, 25, suffers skull fracture, shin puncture wounds after crashing ATV in Johor

The rider suffered a minor skull fracture, intracranial bleeding, a hairline facial crack and shin injuries requiring surgery.

March 27, 2024, 05:46 PM

6-month-old corgi in China aces training, becomes police dog

Don't let short legs stop you from chasing your dreams.

March 27, 2024, 05:19 PM

UV index in S'pore hits 'extreme' levels on Mar. 27, SPF 30 sunscreen recommended

Sunny.

March 27, 2024, 05:10 PM

S'porean, 33, sells mum's Rolls Royce & Mini Cooper for S$830,000 to pay off debts from 'diao hua' clubs

The prosecution noted that while full restitution had indeed been made for the S$150,000 deposit, the amount was paid by Liu's mother and not himself. 

March 27, 2024, 04:29 PM

Male ostrich escapes from South Korea zoo after female ostrich friend dies

Things have been tough for him.

March 27, 2024, 03:31 PM

Baltimore bridge collapse: 6 presumed dead after S'pore-flagged ship collision

Search and rescue operations were suspended about 16 hours after the collision.

March 27, 2024, 02:34 PM

M'sia police investigating petrol bomb thrown at KK Super Mart store in Perak

CCTV footage showed a male suspect throwing the bottle filled with kerosene towards the store at around 5:35am.

March 27, 2024, 02:26 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.