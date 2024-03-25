Chinese football team captain now says he's not quitting after 2-2 draw with S'pore

China national football team captain Zhang Linpeng has retracted his retirement decision.

This was after he said in a media interview after a 2-2 draw with Singapore at the National Stadium on Mar. 21: "I thought about it for a long while. I think it's time to end my national team career."

As Zhang was visibly upset, a Chinese reporter asked him then if he was just being emotional.

Zhang replied: "We couldn't even defeat the Singapore team. I think it's unacceptable, and I find it humiliating."

Walked back on his words

But the 34-year-old has since walked back on his words days later.

According to Global Times, he has acknowledged that his "expressions" lacked thorough consideration and put unnecessary pressure on the team and his teammates.

He apologised to the entire team for this.

His new sentiments came after discussions with the coaching staff led by new coach Branko Ivankovic.

"As long as the country still needs me, I will give my all and persevere till the end," he said in state broadcaster China Central Television's programme "Soccer Night", Global Times reported.

China still has chance of qualifying

China still has a chance of qualifying for the World Cup after the match between South Korea and Thailand ended in a draw as well.

Zhang currently plays for Chinese Super League giant Shanghai Port.

His error in the second half of the match with Singapore is believed to have been the main reason for his opponents to equalise.

The result disappointed many Chinese fans as well as new head coach Ivankovic, who took over from Aleksandar Jankovic following the team's Asian Cup group stage exit.

"Those words I said immediately after the match clearly had a big impact on the team and the players," the defender told state television over the weekend, AFP reported.

"In fact, what I wanted to say – but maybe I didn't handle it the right way – was that my own mistake put the team into that situation (in the game)," he also admitted.

Retiring not the only option

He has apparently since thought things through.

"After two days of serious contemplation, I realise that retirement is not the only option," Zhang said.

"Whether as a starter or a substitute, or even if I can't play, as long as I can contribute to the national team; as long as the country still needs me, I will give my all and persevere to the end."

Zhang also insisted he would give all his energy to finding a replacement if needed.

China is ranked 88th in the world for men's football.

It has qualified for the World Cup once.

The team is ranked third in the four-team Group C, three points ahead of bottom-placed Singapore, ranked 156th in the world.

The two teams will play again on Mar. 26 in Tianjin, China.

Top photo via China Central Television