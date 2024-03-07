Back

Chick-fil-A likely to open outlet in S'pore

Eat more Chikin'.

Ruth Chai | March 07, 2024, 07:15 PM

American fast food chain Chick-fil-A will likely be opening its first outlet in Singapore.

The chain is famous for its chicken-centric menu, with its most famous offering being the Original Chicken Sandwich.

This comes after The Wall Street Journal reported that the chain intended to expand to five international markets by 2030.

The company will open new outlets in Europe and Asia by 2026.

Chick-fil-A’s chief executive and grandson of founder S. Truett Cathy, Andrew Cathy, said further expansion was necessary for the privately-held, family-run business to “continue to innovate and try and test how we will do in international markets so that we can learn”.

The brand was founded in 1967 and has since grown into a chain with over 3,000 outlets across the United States.

The chain currently has branches outside of the U.S. in Puerto Rico and Canada.

Has set up an office in Singapore

A Chick-fil-A head office has already been set up in Singapore.

Responding to queries from the media, Chick-fil-A’s Head of Asia Pacific, Hugh S. Park, shared that the company is “looking at several possible locations throughout Asia, including Singapore”.

The company has also posted job ads in January 2024 for a head of training position.

Top photo via Mike Munz/Google Maps

