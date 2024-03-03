Changi Airport Group giving away 1 pair of flight tickets to mystery city weekly until Mar. 31, 2024

Not sure where to go in 2024?

Let Changi Airport Group (CAG) decide for you.

For each week from now till Mar. 31, 2024, CAG is giving away a pair of return economy tickets to a mystery city as part of their "Travel A to Z" contest.

CAG's video appeared to feature lesser-known cities of the world.

Guess the city

All you have to do is to guess the correct city belonging to the letter that CAG reveals each week and you will stand a chance to win return flight tickets to that destination.

Each correct entry also gives you a chance in the grand draw, where you get to win return air tickets to any of the 26 cities from A to Z.

This means you will get a total of four chances in the grand draw if you correctly identify the destinations in all four draws.

However, please note that each participant can only win one draw, which means you will not be eligible to win the remaining draws if you have been announced as the winner of a previous draw.

The correct answers to the weekly mystery city will be announced one day after the draw to that location closes.

All five winners — from the weekly letter of the week and the grand draw — will be picked after the contest closes from Apr. 3, 2024 onwards.

Winners will be notified via a phone call on the mobile number they used to participate, and via a follow-up email.

If you're keen to join, the first letter of the week on the Solari Board is "B".

Send in your entries guessing the city from now till Mar. 7. Answers will be revealed on Mar. 8.

For more information, click here.

Top image from Changi Airport website