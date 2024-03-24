Car reverses into motorcycle at Woodlands, ends up running over it repeatedly

A car travelling along Woodlands Avenue 12, for reasons unknown, reversed and crashed into a motorcycle and ended up running over their bike multiple times.

The accident was captured by a dashboard camera from a passing vehicle, and the footage was uploaded onto the Facebook page "SG Road Vigilante - SGRV".

According to the video's caption, the incident occurred on Mar. 23, 2024, at around 10pm.

Car knocks motorcycle

The video showed the car travelling along the busy road.

The car was in a filter lane on the left when it crashed into a motorcycle.

A closer look showed the car in the middle of reversing and mounting the kerb, dragging the motorcycle along with it.

The rider and pillion appeared to have fallen off the bike from the impact and climbed to their feet — in what seems to be a narrow escape from the car's wheels.

Nearly hits rider

While the motorcycle was underneath it, the car drove forward, swerving to the left further into the grass patch, almost hitting one of the persons on the motorcycle, who was pulled away by the other person out of harm's way.

The duo was then seen approaching the car's driver to say something before the car finally reversed back onto the road.

But not before running over the bike once again.

Top images via SGRV