Back

Car reverses into motorcycle at Woodlands, ends up running over it repeatedly

Oh no.

Julia Yee | March 24, 2024, 11:34 AM

Events

Telegram

Whatsapp

A car travelling along Woodlands Avenue 12, for reasons unknown, reversed and crashed into a motorcycle and ended up running over their bike multiple times.

The accident was captured by a dashboard camera from a passing vehicle, and the footage was uploaded onto the Facebook page "SG Road Vigilante - SGRV".

According to the video's caption, the incident occurred on Mar. 23, 2024, at around 10pm.

Car knocks motorcycle

The video showed the car travelling along the busy road.

The car was in a filter lane on the left when it crashed into a motorcycle.

A closer look showed the car in the middle of reversing and mounting the kerb, dragging the motorcycle along with it.

Gif via SGRV

The rider and pillion appeared to have fallen off the bike from the impact and climbed to their feet — in what seems to be a narrow escape from the car's wheels.

Nearly hits rider

While the motorcycle was underneath it, the car drove forward, swerving to the left further into the grass patch, almost hitting one of the persons on the motorcycle, who was pulled away by the other person out of harm's way.

Gif via SGRV

The duo was then seen approaching the car's driver to say something before the car finally reversed back onto the road.

But not before running over the bike once again.

Gif via SGRV

Related story

Top images via SGRV

Gas leak blows a hole in 76-year-old man's apartment wall in Newton

The man would usually make his coffee in the kitchen at that time, but was out late that day to pay respects to his late wife.

March 24, 2024, 10:49 AM

Hit-&-run accident in Geylang sends man & woman 'flying', suspected driver at large

The impact caused one person to 'fly' several metres forward, and the other to the side.

March 24, 2024, 10:35 AM

Russia & China vetoed US-led resolution for ceasefire in Gaza

This was the fourth time the Security Council failed to agree on a resolution calling for a ceasefire.

March 23, 2024, 10:38 PM

F1 champions Red Bull Racing looking for 2 S’poreans to join them for paid internship at UK office

Wow.

March 23, 2024, 09:24 PM

Man, 20, sent to hospital after fall from height at Changi Airport

A witness said she was waiting for a bus when someone fell from the second floor.

March 23, 2024, 08:49 PM

5 men, aged 19-31, arrested after fight at Johor-S'pore causeway

Oh no.

March 23, 2024, 06:43 PM

2 S'porean men, both 26, killed after lorry accident in M'sia

Four other motorcyclists in the convoy from Singapore were injured.

March 23, 2024, 06:41 PM

Sakura display returns to Gardens by the Bay till Apr. 21

Wow.

March 23, 2024, 03:54 PM

S’pore youth, 18, arrested after 'Ice' & other drug-related items found in Sengkang flat

64 were arrested in total during the island-wide drug operation.

March 23, 2024, 02:59 PM

Comment: S'pore's Middle East ties on display as Vivian Balakrishnan meets with both Israel & Palestine leaders & Jordan King

The foreign minister has spoken about Singapore's unique diplomatic access before.

March 23, 2024, 02:26 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.