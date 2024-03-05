Back

Man, 65, arrested for drink driving after car enters Woodlands Checkpoint motorcycle lane on Sunday evening

Belmont Lay | March 05, 2024, 01:40 PM

A 65-year-old man was arrested for drink driving after the car he was driving ended up in the motorcycle lane exiting the Woodlands Checkpoint.

The incident took place on Sunday, March 3 at about 4:40pm.

A video of the vehicle wedged in the narrow motorcycle lane, shot at about 6pm, was circulated online.

Some of the commenters who responded to the clip wrote that the incident occurred as the driver was travelling out of the country for the first time and unfamiliar with the route.

The police confirmed with Shin Min Daily News that they received a report of the accident and the man was arrested for suspected drink driving.

Investigations are ongoing.

Penalties

Under the Road Traffic Act, one can be found guilty of drink driving if one exceeds the legal alcohol limit, or are found unfit to drive due to intoxication that makes one incapable of controlling a vehicle properly.

First time offenders can be fined up to S$10,000 and jailed for up to a year for the first offence.

The Road Traffic Act was amended in 2019 to double the maximum punishment for motorists who drive under the influence of alcohol or drugs.

Repeat offenders previously faced a fine of between S$3,000 and S$10,000 and up to one year in jail.

They now face a fine of between S$5,000 and S$20,000 and up to two years in jail.

