China to appoint new ambassador to S'pore

China's former ambassador to Belgium, Cao Zhongming will reportedly be named as the new ambassador to Singapore, and will take up the role at the end of March.

First time in Asia

Cao, 59, was reported by Lianhe Zaobao to be have been 'recently confirmed' as China's new ambassador to Singapore.

Zaobao did not name a source for their information.

Cao was previously China's ambassador to Belgium, a role that he has held for five years since 2018.

His posting to Belgium appears to have culminated in the January 2024 visit to Beijing by Belgian prime Minister Alexander De Croo for a two day visit, which occurred while Belgium was holding the six-month rotating presidency of the European Union.

But he recently announced in a speech dated Feb. 10 that he would be completing his tenure in Belgium, and returning to China.

It appears however that his return was not very long, with Zaobao reporting that he will take up his new role at the end of March.

Department of African Affairs veteran

Prior to that, he served as the Director General of China's Ministry of Foreign Affairs' Department of Personnel.

Zaobao describes the work of the department as being responsible for the personnel management of the MFA, especially deciding the appointment and return of MFA personnel's overseas appointments.

According to his curriculum vitae, he joined the MFA in 1989, and his overseas service thus far appears to have centered around French speaking countries, particularly those in Africa.

In addition to Belgium, he also served in France, Chad, and Mali, serving as ambassador in latter.

He has also held various roles in China's MFA's Department of African Affairs over 16 years, most notably as the deputy director general.

Singapore would be the first Asian country he has been posted to.

Sun set

Cao would be taking up a role that has lain vacant for over seven months, since July 2023.

China's previous ambassador Sun Haiyan left the role after being promoted to deputy minister of the International Department of the Communist Party of China (CPCID).

Sun spent 14 months in the role before her eventual promotion.

Top image via @ChinaAmbBelgium/X