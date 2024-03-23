Local bakery Cake Spade now Halal-certified

Local bakery Cake Spade has officially received their Halal certification.
Their video posted on TikTok on Mar. 19 shows them celebrating with their newly issued Halal certificat issued by the Majlis Ugama Islam Singapura (MUIS).
@cakespadesg We’re proudly Halal-certified! Our store has been granted the Halal certification by Majlis Ugama Islam Singapura (MUIS). With this certification, we assure you that you can confidently select our baked goods for your enjoyment or to share with friends! Swing by our store or order through our website www.cakespade.com! 📍 1 Tras Link, #01-04, Orchid Hotel (Tanjong Pagar) #cakespade #cakespadesg #singapore #tanjongpagar #sg #sgeats #sgfoodie #sgfoodies #sgcafe #sgfood #sgtiktok #singaporetiktok #singaporean #halalfood #halal ♬ original sound - CAKE SPADE
10 years old
Cake Spade is home to a wide variety of desserts and pastries, with innovative bakes such as cream puff "mooncakes" and "cartoon" cakes.
The cake parlour was first established in 2013, and recently celebrated their 10th anniversary.
They used to have three outlets across Singapore: one in Orchid Hotel, and the other two along Tanjong Pagar Road and South Bridge Road respectively.
In 2022, the brand announced its closure.
However, their re-opening was announced shortly afterwards.
Cake Spade's current and only store in Singapore is located in Orchid Hotel, near where they first opened.
Top photos from Cake Spade's Instagram and TikTok pages.
If you like what you read, follow us on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and Telegram to get the latest updates.