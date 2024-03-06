Back

Bukit Timah accident: Burning car, wrecked school bus, multiple ambulances seen on road

The accident happened near the junction of Bukit Timah Road and Sixth Avenue.

Khine Zin Htet | March 06, 2024, 11:06 AM

Events

An accident involving at least two vehicles — a private school bus and a car — occurred on Bukit Timah Road in the early hours of Mar. 6, 2024.

The aftermath of the accident was posted on various platforms online.

Bus lost entire front axle

A photo posted on Telegram channel "SGFollowsAll" showed a white bus with its entire front axle missing. Debris from the bus, including its front door, were scattered on the road.

Photo via Telegram

The side of the bus had a marking which indicated it was a school bus.

In one video posted on the Facebook page "Singapore roads accident.com", there were at least seven police cars and three ambulances spotted onsite.

Another video posted on Reddit showed a car engulfed in flames. A fallen streetlight was also spotted.

Screenshot via Reddit

Screenshot via Reddit

Roads blocked

The accident affected traffic conditions nearby as well as the morning commute.

The Land Transport Authority updated on X (formerly known as Twitter) that there was traffic congestion on Bukit Timah Road after Sixth Avenue until Duchess Road.

SBS Transit posted on Facebook at around 9am that bus services 74, 151, 154, 156, 157, 170, 174 and 852 were delayed along Bukit Timah Road towards Clementi Road due to an accident.

Lastly, the National University of Singapore made an announcement to students that bus services towards the Bukit Timah campus were delayed because of an accident. 

Top photos via Reddit

