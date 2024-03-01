New hawker centre opening in Bukit Batok West in 2nd quarter of 2025

A new hawker centre will be opening in Bukit Batok West in the second quarter of 2025.

The Bukit Batok West Hawker Centre will be on the ground floor of Harmony Village @ Bukit Batok, Singapore’s pilot batch of assisted-living flats, Amy Khor, who is MP for Hong Kah North SMC, said in a Facebook post on March 1.

The 400-seater hawker centre will have 22 cooked food stalls and about 90 tables.

It will likely be fully constructed by the end of 2024.

Harmony Village @ Bukit Batok will have 169 community care apartments in a 15-storey block when completed.

It caters to those aged 65 and older.

It was originally planned to be completed in the second quarter of 2024, but the completion date was pushed back by about half a year.

This was due to “unsatisfactory site progress” by JSM Construction Group, the project’s main contractor.

The Housing and Development Board terminated its services and appointed Qingjian International (South Pacific) Group Development Co to take over the project on Feb. 14, 2023.

The National Environment Agency (NEA) has called for a tender for an operator to manage it through the GeBIZ system on Feb. 28.

The plan to build a hawker centre was laid out a decade ago.

The then Ministry of Environment and Water Resources first announced in 2015 that a hawker centre will be built in Bukit Batok town by 2027.

