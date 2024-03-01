Back

New hawker centre opening in Bukit Batok West in 2nd quarter of 2025

In about a year's time.

Belmont Lay | March 01, 2024, 06:32 PM

Events

Telegram

Whatsapp

A new hawker centre will be opening in Bukit Batok West in the second quarter of 2025.

The Bukit Batok West Hawker Centre will be on the ground floor of Harmony Village @ Bukit Batok, Singapore’s pilot batch of assisted-living flats, Amy Khor, who is MP for Hong Kah North SMC, said in a Facebook post on March 1.

The 400-seater hawker centre will have 22 cooked food stalls and about 90 tables.

It will likely be fully constructed by the end of 2024.

Harmony Village @ Bukit Batok will have 169 community care apartments in a 15-storey block when completed.

It caters to those aged 65 and older.

It was originally planned to be completed in the second quarter of 2024, but the completion date was pushed back by about half a year.

This was due to “unsatisfactory site progress” by JSM Construction Group, the project’s main contractor.

The Housing and Development Board terminated its services and appointed Qingjian International (South Pacific) Group Development Co to take over the project on Feb. 14, 2023.

The National Environment Agency (NEA) has called for a tender for an operator to manage it through the GeBIZ system on Feb. 28.

The plan to build a hawker centre was laid out a decade ago.

The then Ministry of Environment and Water Resources first announced in 2015 that a hawker centre will be built in Bukit Batok town by 2027.

Top photo via Amy Khor Facebook

Pepsi steps into new era, taking over global landmarks digitally in Vietnam, Dubai & UK with brand new logo

Strong main character vibes.

March 02, 2024, 10:07 AM

16 million tourists expected to visit S'pore in 2024, spending S$27.5 billion in tourism receipts

The number of international visitors to Singapore in 2023 was 13.6 million.

March 01, 2024, 09:42 PM

S$4,000 SkillsFuture top-up can be used for over 7,000 courses 'with better employability outcomes'

Such courses include diplomas, post diplomas, undergraduate and postgraduate degrees.

March 01, 2024, 08:50 PM

'Sour grapes': Bilahari Kausikan applauds STB's 'Swift' deal, says S'pore can't hold back if neighbours 'slow'

He did not use any Taylor Swift puns.

March 01, 2024, 07:48 PM

1st half of Mar. 2024 to get wetter, with thundery showers & 33-34°C heat on most days

Wet and warm.

March 01, 2024, 07:38 PM

SPH Media Trust to receive S$260 million funding for FY2024

SPH Media did not meet all its KPIs.

March 01, 2024, 07:11 PM

New species of world's largest snake, Amazon anacondas, discovered in Ecuador

It was thought that there was only one species of green anaconda in the wild.

March 01, 2024, 06:46 PM

MTI to partner 100 companies to drive AI adoption

A*STAR will also launch an Artificial Intelligence Centre of Excellence for the manufacturing sector.

March 01, 2024, 06:18 PM

Thai woman in M'sia dies after falling from 23rd floor of condo, man arrested for allegedly pushing her

He tested positive for cannabis following the arrest.

March 01, 2024, 05:29 PM

5 men charged with outrage of modesty, 3 allegedly molested victims at Marina Bay Sands

Two of the incidents supposedly occurred at Marquee, a nightclub.

March 01, 2024, 05:24 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.