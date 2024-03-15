Back

Body of elderly man, 76, found decomposing in Bedok Reservoir flat

The man reportedly lived alone.

Matthias Ang | March 15, 2024, 05:55 PM

The decomposing body of a 76-year-old man was found in a flat at Bedok Reservoir Road, on Mar. 14.

According to Shin Min Daily News, the body was discovered at about 10:45am in a flat on the eighth floor of Block 713.

When Shin Min reporters arrived at the scene, three firefighters had broken down the door. Several police officers were also seen investigating the unit.

A fluid, which was covered by the police with a white cloth, was observed to have pooled at the front of the flat's door.

A foul smell was also detected.

Four people who appeared to be the relatives of the deceased were also seen at the scene.

One of them, a woman, was crying.

Reportedly lived alone

Speaking to Shin Min, one of the residents who lives on the same floor said the deceased lived by himself in the flat for more than 40 years.

Another resident, surnamed Chen, said he had not seen the deceased since the evening of Monday, Mar. 11, at the void deck.

At that time, the deceased had just bought dinner and was complaining to Chen about expensive it was.

In response to Shin Min's queries, the police said they had been alerted to a case of unnatural death.

A 76-year-old man was found unconscious lying at home and was later confirmed dead.

According to preliminary investigation, the police do not suspect foul play.

The case is under investigation.

In response to Mothership's queries, the SCDF said they received a call for assistance at Block 713 Bedok Reservoir road, at 10:50am, on Mar. 14.

A person was pronounced dead at the scene by an SCDF paramedic.

Top photos via Shin Min Daily News. Chinese names were transliterated from Mandarin. 

