Blackpink's Lisa eats Haidilao after Taylor Swift S'pore concert, exchanges friendship bracelet with staff

Blackpink's Lisa is in town.

On Mar. 2, she attended K-pop group SHINee's concert, and on Mar. 3, she was spotted at Taylor Swift's concert.

And just like a lot of us, it seems like she too craved hotpot after a concert.

She was spotted at Haidilao's Marina Square outlet on the night of Mar. 3.

She was dining with a few others including fellow Thai singer Sorn.

The Blackpink singer also exchanged a friendship bracelet with a Haidilao staff.

Top image from Mothership reader