Blackpink's Lisa eats Haidilao after Taylor Swift S'pore concert, exchanges friendship bracelet with staff

Blackpink's Lisa is in town.
On Mar. 2, she attended K-pop group SHINee's concert, and on Mar. 3, she was spotted at Taylor Swift's concert.
And just like a lot of us, it seems like she too craved hotpot after a concert.
She was spotted at Haidilao's Marina Square outlet on the night of Mar. 3.
She was dining with a few others including fellow Thai singer Sorn.
The Blackpink singer also exchanged a friendship bracelet with a Haidilao staff.
@mothership.nova brb, changing jobs 🤡😌 #tiktoksg #lisa #lalisa #lalisamanoban #blackpink #리사 #블랙핑크 #lisablackpink #blackpinklisa #taylorswift #lisataylorswift #singaporetstheerastour #sgconcerts #singaporeconcert #ลลิษามโนบาล #ลิซ่า #haidilao #hdl #hdlsg #marinasquare ♬ TAEYANG – Shoong! (feat. LISA of BLACKPINK) – Sped Up - TAEYANG
Top image from Mothership reader
