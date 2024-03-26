Back

Bibigo's prawn dumplings recalled in S'pore due to undeclared egg allergen

The products are Bibigo’s Mandu Prawn Dumplings (350g) and Mini Mandu Prawn Dumplings (360g).

Amber Tay | March 26, 2024, 01:51 PM

An undeclared egg allergen has been found in 10 batches of prawn dumplings from Vietnam, resulting in its recall in Singapore.

The food manufacturer, CJ Cau Tre, has voluntarily recalled the products, the Singapore Food Agency (SFA) announced on Mar. 25, 2024.

For Mandu Prawn Dumplings, the best-before dates are May 20,2024, Sept. 15, 2024, Nov. 3, 2024, Nov. 16, 2024, and Feb. 20, 2025.

For the Mini Mandu Prawn Dumplings, the best-before dates include May 22, 2024, Sept. 19, 2024, Nov. 4, 2024, Nov. 16, 2024, and Feb. 21, 2025.

SFA explained they directed the importer, CJ SE Asia Pte Ltd, to recall the implicated products as egg is an allergen and could result in an allergic reaction for individuals sensitive to it.

The recall is ongoing.

Under Singapore’s food regulations, food products containing ingredients that are known to cause hypersensitivity must be declared on food packaging labels to protect consumers with food allergies, said SFA.

The agency warned consumers who have purchased the affected products and who are intolerant of or allergic to egg to not consume the products.

SFA also advised consumers who may have consumed the implicated products to seek medical advice if they have concerns about their health.

Consumers may contact their point of purchase for enquiries.

Top image via Singapore Food Agency.

