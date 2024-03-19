S'porean national fencer Amita Berthier qualifies for 2024 Paris Olympics

National fencer Amita Berthier, 23, has qualified for the 2024 Paris Olympics.

In an Instagram post on Mar. 17, Berthier announced her latest achievement and thanked her followers for their "continued faith".

"This qualifying period has been challenging to say the least but I have been so blessed for all the support given throughout my journey," she wrote.

Speaking to Mothership, Berthier said that she is "extremely relieved, happy, and excited to have qualified for the Olympics for the second time".

She added that in the three months between now and the Games, she will be training to fine-tune her skills and attending a few other competitions.

The fencer is a three-time SEA Games gold medallist who made her Olympic debut in the 2020 Tokyo Games.

Since then, she has obtained a number of accolades, including a bronze medal at the International Fencing Federation's (FIE) 2023 Asian Senior Fencing Championships, and joint-20th place at the FIE Grand Prix on Mar. 15.

Berthier is currently ranked 28th in the world, according to FIE.

The Paris Olympics will be held from Jul. 26 to Aug. 11.

Top photo from Amita Berthier/Instagram