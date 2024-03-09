Back

Italian ambassador calls out S'pore restaurant for Mafia-themed event as being 'in dubious taste'

The restaurant apologised the next day, saying it had removed the event's social media promotion.

Tan Min-Wei | March 09, 2024, 05:00 PM

Events

Telegram Whatsapp

Italian ambassador to Singapore, Dante Brandi, has called out Singaporean Italian restaurant Gotti for hosting a themed night based on the Italian Mafia.

Italian food, American crime bosses, and afrobeats

Gotti Italiano is an Italian restaurant and cocktail bar located in Amoy Street in Singapore.

The two-year-old establishment had put up a social media post promoting what it called a “hip hop mafioso” event on Mar. 8.

Touted as the restaurant's “first ever hip hop mafioso night”, it was meant for hip hop lovers to dance after dining featuring music like hip hop, R&B and afrobeats.

The social media post also featured a picture of American artists Tupac Shakur and Snoop Dogg.

Specific mention of the Mafia, other than the name of the restaurant itself, was not present, but merely implied.

The restaurant shares a name with John Gotti, the Italian American crime boss of the Gambino crime family in New York City.

Gotti was convicted in 1992 on numerous charges, including five murders, obstruction of justice, and racketeering, eventually dying in prison.

Dubious taste

Italian ambassador Dante Brandi responded on March 8, just before 7pm, saying that the event, and the name of the restaurant itself, was “in dubious taste”.

Brandi said “the Mafia is not what my country is proud of”, and that many people in the past and the present were “suffering and dying” because of it.

Brandi acknowledged that their holding the “hip hop mafioso night” was certainly “not illegal”, but said it was definitely in dubious taste.

He then quoted the anti-Mafia judge, Giovanni Falcone as saying “the Italian Mafia is not the most dangerous one in the world, but it is certainly the one with the vastest literature”.

Falcone was an Italian magistrate whose dedication to fighting Mafia influence in the south of Italy resulted in his assassination by the Mafia in 1992.

Brandi urged Gotti (the restaurant), to spare the world from “your additional literature on the subject”.

Brandi has been Italy’s ambassador to Singapore since September 2023, and is also the ambassador to Brunei, as well as the Consull General of Italy in the Vietnamese city of Ho Chi Minh.

The former lieutenant in the Italian army is a veteran of Italy’s diplomatic service, having joined Italy’s foreign service in 2000.

Invaluable feedback

On March 9, Gotti's social media account responded to Brandi’s post, apologising for any offence or discomfort caused.

Screenshot via Dante Brandi/Facebook

The apology “deeply appreciated (Brandi’s) perspective” and said it understood the concerns he raised regarding Gotti's branding and event names.

Based on Brandi's feedback, which Gotti described as “invaluable”, the restaurant had removed all social media marketing, promoting the event.

It also committed to ensuring that future events and promotional activities would be more mindful and respectful to Italian culture and history.

Top image via Dante Brandi/Facebook, Gotti.sg/Facebook, & Gotti.sg/Instagram

S'porean actor & M'sian actress at KL condo reportedly arrested by religious authorities: M'sia media

Firefighters were apparently called to the scene of the arrest.

March 09, 2024, 05:55 PM

Taylor Swift & Travis Kelce dine at MBS's Koma after her 5th S'pore concert

Cute.

March 09, 2024, 02:41 PM

57% of S'porean men think women's equality has 'gone too far' & discriminates against men: Ipsos survey

A majority of Singaporeans also believe the country has done enough for gender equality.

March 09, 2024, 01:56 PM

Russia does not intend to interfere with US elections 'at this time': Kremlin spokesman

U.S. intelligence says that Russia interfered in both the 2016 and 2020 elections, and continued until at least 2021.

March 09, 2024, 01:07 PM

Even without S'pore's 'sharp elbow', Taylor Swift won't come to M'sia due to politics: Ex-M'sia minister Khairy Jamaluddin

Former UMNO Youth Chief of UMNO, Khairy Jamaluddin, added that Taylor Swift would not come to Malaysia, even without Malaysia's efforts.

March 09, 2024, 12:06 PM

List of questions asked by MPs & answered by MOE on Israel-Hamas conflict CCE lessons

All of the questions filed in Parliament were answered.

March 09, 2024, 12:53 AM

Taylor Swift S'pore day 5 in videos

Travis Kelce made an appearance.

March 08, 2024, 11:14 PM

Many people flock to Cat 1000 seats at Tanjong Rhu Promenade to hear Taylor Swift

Free concert.

March 08, 2024, 10:36 PM

Mediacorp actress Kiki Lim met Taylor Swift during her 2011 S'pore tour

They'll tell you now, you're the lucky one.

March 08, 2024, 10:06 PM

S'porean couple postponed wedding for VIP Taylor Swift tickets & proposed again to complete their ‘Love Story’

Awwww.

March 08, 2024, 09:46 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.