Man, 40, charged for smuggling over 5,000 terrapins in 2 bags from S'pore to India

The species is considered the most popular turtle in the pet trade.

Daniel Seow | March 20, 2024, 07:07 PM

What would you pack in your luggage on your travels?

Likely not a veritable horde of terrapins in the thousands.

That was what Rafique Syed Hariza Ali Hussain, 40, was accused of doing on a flight from Singapore to Tamil Nadu, India on Nov. 7, 2023.

Allegedly smuggled 5,160 terrapins on flight

According to charge sheets seen by CNA, the Indian national and Singapore permanent resident allegedly packed and concealed 5,160 red-eared terrapins into his two personal bags.

Rafique then allegedly smuggled them on a flight from Singapore's Changi Airport to India's Coimbatore International Airport in Tamil Nadu.

The terrapins, commonly known as red-eared sliders, are considered the most popular turtle in the pet trade, according to the National Parks Board (NParks).

"These turtles are often purchased as juveniles and discarded by pet owners once they mature," NParks added.

Bags not ventilated

The terrapins are subject to Singapore's Wildlife Act, which prohibits the illegal trade of wildlife.

Under this Act, it is illegal to sell or export any wildlife — whether dead or alive — without the Director General’s written approval to do so.

Rafique was also charged under the Animals and Birds Act for failing to take reasonable steps to ensure the terrapins were not suffering unnecessarily.

This was because his bags were not ventilated.

Offered bail

Rafique was offered bail of S$35,000, reported CNA.

He said that either his Singaporean friend, or his own wife or daughter could bail him out.

Rafique's next hearing is scheduled for next month.

Invasive species

Red-eared sliders are not native to Singapore.

In fact, they are an invasive species, which means they cause harm to the local ecosystem by threatening the survival of native species.

The red-eared slider was introduced to Singapore via the aquarium trade, and those in the wild here are likely released pets.

Top image from MRosetree / Wikimedia Commons.

