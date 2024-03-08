Akira Toriyama, creator of Dragon Ball, dies at 68

Akira Toriyama, the creator of legendary manga "Dragon Ball", has died at 68.

The announcement was made by Capsule Corporation Tokyo, on the official Dragon Ball X (formerly Twitter) account on Mar. 8.

Information ; Dear Friends and Partnershttps://t.co/85dXseckzJ pic.twitter.com/aHlx8CGA2M — DRAGON BALL OFFICIAL (@DB_official_en) March 8, 2024

According to the statement, Toriyama passed away on Mar. 1 from "acute subdural hematoma".

A funeral service was held with his family and a few relatives.

Plans for a commemorative gathering for Toriyama have not been decided and will be announced in due course, the company said.

Widely considered one of the most influential Japanese manga of all time, Toriyama's "Dragon Ball" tells the story of a young warrior with a tail, Son Goku, who embarks on a quest to become stronger and learns of the seven Dragon Balls that can grant a wish once gathered.

The manga has been in publication since 1984.

Toriyama was also known for being a designer for Chrono Trigger, an influential 1990s video game.

Toriyama also "still had several works in the middle of creation", according to the statement.

It was not stated whether these projects will be left unfinished, as a result of his passing.

Top photos via Chrisobread/x & Akira Toriyama/Instagram