Thinking of travelling out of Asia? Here are 6 reasons why Vancouver should be at the top of your list.

Direct flights are available.

| Ruth Chai | Sponsored | March 25, 2024, 11:44 AM

Events

Q: When’s the best time to take a vacation?

A: Anytime.

Jokes aside, it’s important to take a breather once in a while to avoid burnout and stay motivated.

And what better way to rejuvenate yourself than to go overseas and spend some time in nature, amidst mountains, lakes and peaceful quiet?

Popular destination spots such as Japan and Korea have been a little too “people mountain people sea” lately.

If you’ve been working hard and saving up for a further-away trip, why not go somewhere that has a little more mountain, and a little less people?

Here are six reasons why you should head to Vancouver if you’re thinking of travelling out of Asia for the very first time:

1. Scenic views

Here’s something Canada can offer that Singapore cannot – panoramic views of nature.

Vancouver is surrounded by stunning natural landscapes, including mountains, forests, and ocean views.

Photo of Stanley Park via Alf Palacios/Unsplash

Stanley Park, located west of downtown Vancouver, offers both lush greenery and a calming waterfront.

Surrounded by the waters of the Burrard Inlet and English Bay, the park is home to 200 different species of birds.

Mammals such as raccoons, grey squirrels, skunks, beavers and rabbits can also be spotted amongst the shrubbery and trees.

2. Outdoor activities

Vancouver is also a haven for outdoor enthusiasts, with plenty of opportunities for hiking, skiing, snowboarding, kayaking, and more.

The Capilano Suspension bridge, which is 140 metres long and hangs 70 metres over the river, should be the main attraction on your visit to the similarly named nature park.

Here, you can enjoy a peaceful walk amongst treetops and bask in the sounds of the woods.

Photo via Capilano Suspension Bridge Park

Between April and early September, you’ll even have the chance to spot birds of prey such as owls and eagles at Raptor Ridge, a local organisation committed to educating the public about wildlife conservation.

Want to visit somewhere a bit more bustling and busy? You can pop by Granville Island, which is a public market open daily from 9am to 7pm.

Photo via Dominic Schaefer

More than 50 independent food vendors and some of Canada’s best artists and designers call the island their playground.

The island also hosts a myriad of events, so there’s always something going on.

It’s surprisingly easy to get to Granville island from downtown Vancouver.

Simply take a False Creek Ferry or Aquabus from one of the docks at Aquatic Centre, Yaletown, Science World, the foot of Hornby St., or the foot of Davie St. Hop.

You can also visit their website, which helps you plan your itinerary around the island.

The itinerary is personalised to how much time you have, who you are going with, and what you wish to do.

Photo via Jorge Vasconez/Unsplash

Furthermore, just a short drive from Vancouver is the world-famous resort town of Whistler, which many visit for skiing and snowboarding in the winter, as well as hiking and mountain biking in the summer.

3. City life

You can find a mix of vibrant nature and urban excitement in Vancouver’s city life.

Photo of Personnages City Art/Lyse Lemineux

Photo of Vancouver Street Dance Festival/City of Vancouver

One of the highlights of Vancouver's city life is its food scene, which reflects the city's multicultural population.

If you are keen to try Canadian staples, look no further than Poutine, a dish of crispy fries topped with cheese curds and gravy.

Photo via withlovefromchile/Unsplash

Vancouver also features a thriving arts and culture scene, with numerous galleries, theatres, and music venues offering a variety of performances and exhibitions.

The city is home to many festivals and events throughout the year, such as the Vancouver International Jazz Festival, the Vancouver International Film Festival and Vancouver Fringe Festival.

There is also a classical Chinese garden in Vancouver named after Sun Yat-Sen.

The Dr. Sun Yat-Sen Classical Chinese Garden is an urban oasis in the heart of Chinatown, and was even named the “World’s Top City Garden” by National Geographic in 2011.

4. Similar exchange rate

Photo via Google

As of March 2024, the exchange rate of Canadian dollars to the Singapore dollar is $1 CAD to S$0.99.

This easy-to-remember exchange rate removes the hassle of calculating travel expenses and converting currency here and there.

Compared to other countries with a higher exchange rate, going to Vancouver also allows you to spend like you would in Singapore.

5. Language barrier not an issue

Photo via Priscilla du Preez/Unsplash

Although the official languages of Canada are English and French, there are actually more than 200 different languages spoken in Canada.

Nevertheless, you’ll be able to get around fine with just English, as it is the majority language in every Canadian province and territory except Quebec and Nunavut.

In fact, Mandarin is the third most popular language in Vancouver after French and English, with 21 per cent of locals speaking the language at home, according to Satistique Canada.

6. Direct flights

If you are travelling far, direct flights are a godsend as you avoid the hassle of a layover.

For one, you don’t need to ferry your carry-on luggage on and off the plane.

You also don’t need to spend long hours sleeping on uncomfortable airport chairs and running the risk of your flight getting delayed, which may derail your plans.

Photo via Air Canada

Starting from Apr. 4, Air Canada will open a new route, flying non-stop from Singapore to Vancouver four times a week, all year round.

The flight will take around 14 hours and 45 minutes if you are flying from Singapore to Vancouver and 16 hours and five minutes if you are flying in the opposite direction.

Although the long flight sounds arduous, Air Canada promises comfort in the air with elevated dining options, spacious and lie-flat seats, complimentary spirits and extensive on-demand entertainment options.

Furthermore, if you are travelling to the U.S. and happen to stop by Canada, you can clear U.S. customs and immigration while transiting in Canada.

This means you can avoid going through U.S. customs when you eventually arrive, and begin the fun right away.

With a good balance of urban attractions and scenic views, along with the added benefit of easy travel, what’s stopping you from putting Vancouver on your bucket list?

And guess what, there might be a way to win free tickets to Vancouver.

Changi Airport Group will be giving away one pair of economy flight tickets to a mystery city weekly until Mar. 31, 2024 to set you on the adventure of a lifetime.

Here’s a little more on how the lucky draw works:

You can visit Changi Airport Group’s website here for more information on their A to Z campaign.

With just a little luck, you might soon be on a flight to the other side of the world.

This article was sponsored by Changi Airport Group.

Top photo via Lesly Derksen/Unsplash

