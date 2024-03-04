3 to 4 S'pore youths purportedly on 1 PMD allegedly hit woman, 58, on butt with rod-like object in Sengkang

A 58-year-old woman claimed she was attacked by a group of three to four youths riding a personal mobility device (PMD) when she was walking along the road at Sengkang in the early hours of the morning.

According to Shin Min Daily News, the incident occurred around 5:30am on Mar. 22, 2024, near Block 400C Fernvale Lane.

Attacked out of nowhere

Speaking to Shin Min, the victim, a kitchen assistant surnamed Chen, said she was on her way to take a bus to work when she heard noises coming from behind her.

When she turned back, she claimed she saw three to four youths riding on one PMD on the road.

As she was also walking on the road, worried that they would collide with her, she crossed the road.

She didn't expect the group to follow her.

"One of them hit me on the left buttock with a rod-like object. I was in pain and jumped in shock," she said.

Youths laughed after attack

According to Chen, the youths laughed after assaulting her.

She told Shin Min that she threatened to call the police, but it failed to scare them.

"After hitting me, they crossed to the other side of the road. When I took out my phone, they ran away before I took photos of them," she said.

Heeding the advice of her husband, Chen called the police.

Likely injured tailbone

Chen said that she still planned to work that day, but her back pain got worse and worse.

By 10am, she could take the pain no longer and went to see the doctor.

The doctor gave her painkillers, ointments, and three days of sick leave.

"The doctor said I may have injured my tailbone, so in addition to the pain in my hip muscles, my upper back also started to feel sore, especially in my shoulders and neck," Chen said.

The police told Shin Min that the case is under investigation.

Top images via Shin Min Daily News