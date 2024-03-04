4 men in S'pore arrested for pretending to sell branded phones for S$600 each, but turned out to be fake

Four men were arrested for selling counterfeit phones at a price of S$600 to victims, the police said in a news release dated Mar. 21, 2024.

The men, aged between 27 and 49, will be charged in court on Mar. 22 for cheating.

The police had received three reports from victims between Mar. 9 and Mar. 17 alleging that the men had sold them fake phones.

The men approached them, claiming they were short on cash, and tried to sell various branded phones to them at a discounted price.

The men sold the phones at S$600 per piece, said the police.

The victims discovered the phones were fake after bringing them to authorised sellers.

"Through follow-up investigations, officers from Central Police Division established the identities of the four men and arrested them separately on Mar. 20 and Mar. 21," said the police.

Additionally, several mobile phones and accessories that were purportedly counterfeited were seized.

The men's phones were also seized for further investigations.

The offence of cheating carries an imprisonment term of up to 10 years and a fine.

"The police would like to advise members of the public that when making purchases, if the price is too good to be true, it probably is. Purchase only from authorised sellers or reputable sources, especially for high-value items."

Top photo via SPF