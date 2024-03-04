Bukit Timah school bus & car accident: 4 arrested, 6 people, including 2 children, injured

A car driver and three of his passengers were arrested on Mar. 6, 2024, after a major accident involving a school bus and a car along Bukit Timah Road.

In response to queries from the media, the police said that the car crashed and subsequently caught fire.

The 26-year-old male driver of the car was arrested for failing to provide a breath specimen, the police added.

Police officers pulled two passengers, a man and a woman, to safety.

Three car passengers, two men and a woman, were subsequently arrested for traffic-related offences.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) confirmed with Mothership that they were alerted to a fire near the junction of Bukit Timah Road and Maple Avenue at about 6:20am.

SCDF added that they extinguished the fire involving a car using a water jet.

Six people were conveyed conscious to the National University Hospital, but another person declined to be taken to the hospital after being assessed for minor injuries.

Two of them were children aged eight and nine. They were passengers on the school bus carrying students from Anglo-Chinese School (Junior).

Police investigations are currently ongoing.

School sends letter to parents

According to CNA, the principal of ACS (Junior), Cheryl Chee, sent out a letter to parents informing them of the incident.

She said that the boys and the bus driver were "currently well and resting at home".

"The school is in contact with the affected students and their parents," she wrote.

"Our teachers will continue to monitor their well-being and provide them with the necessary support. We seek your cooperation to avoid any speculation as the matter is currently under police investigation."

Bus lost entire front axle

A photo posted on Telegram channel "SGFollowsAll" showed a white bus with its entire front axle missing. Debris from the bus, including its front door, were scattered on the road.

The side of the bus had a marking which indicated it was a school bus.

Another photo showed a smashed and burnt car.

In one video posted on the Facebook page "Singapore roads accident.com", at least seven police cars and three ambulances were spotted on site.

Another video posted on Reddit showed a car engulfed in flames. A fallen streetlight was also spotted.

Roads blocked

The accident affected traffic conditions nearby as well as the morning commute.

The Land Transport Authority updated on X (formerly known as Twitter) that there was traffic congestion on Bukit Timah Road after Sixth Avenue until Duchess Road.

One Facebook user posted a photo of the traffic jam on the road.

SBS Transit posted on Facebook at around 9am that bus services 74, 151, 154, 156, 157, 170, 174, and 852 were delayed due to an accident along Bukit Timah Road towards Clementi Road.

Lastly, the National University of Singapore announced to students that bus services to the Bukit Timah campus were delayed due to an accident.

Top photos from Telegram