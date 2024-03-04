Back

Bukit Timah school bus & car accident: 4 arrested, 6 people, including 2 children, injured

The driver of the car was arrested for failing to provide a breath specimen.

Khine Zin Htet | March 06, 2024, 02:59 PM

Events

Telegram

Whatsapp

A car driver and three of his passengers were arrested on Mar. 6, 2024, after a major accident involving a school bus and a car along Bukit Timah Road.

In response to queries from the media, the police said that the car crashed and subsequently caught fire.

The 26-year-old male driver of the car was arrested for failing to provide a breath specimen, the police added.

Police officers pulled two passengers, a man and a woman, to safety.

Three car passengers, two men and a woman, were subsequently arrested for traffic-related offences.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) confirmed with Mothership that they were alerted to a fire near the junction of Bukit Timah Road and Maple Avenue at about 6:20am.

SCDF added that they extinguished the fire involving a car using a water jet.

Six people were conveyed conscious to the National University Hospital, but another person declined to be taken to the hospital after being assessed for minor injuries.

Two of them were children aged eight and nine. They were passengers on the school bus carrying students from Anglo-Chinese School (Junior). 

Police investigations are currently ongoing.

School sends letter to parents 

According to CNA, the principal of ACS (Junior), Cheryl Chee, sent out a letter to parents informing them of the incident.

She said that the boys and the bus driver were "currently well and resting at home". 

"The school is in contact with the affected students and their parents," she wrote. 

"Our teachers will continue to monitor their well-being and provide them with the necessary support.

We seek your cooperation to avoid any speculation as the matter is currently under police investigation."

Bus lost entire front axle

A photo posted on Telegram channel "SGFollowsAll" showed a white bus with its entire front axle missing. Debris from the bus, including its front door, were scattered on the road.

Photo via Telegram

The side of the bus had a marking which indicated it was a school bus.

Another photo showed a smashed and burnt car.

Photo via Telegram

In one video posted on the Facebook page "Singapore roads accident.com", at least seven police cars and three ambulances were spotted on site.

Another video posted on Reddit showed a car engulfed in flames. A fallen streetlight was also spotted.

Screenshots via Reddit

Roads blocked

The accident affected traffic conditions nearby as well as the morning commute.

The Land Transport Authority updated on X (formerly known as Twitter) that there was traffic congestion on Bukit Timah Road after Sixth Avenue until Duchess Road.

One Facebook user posted a photo of the traffic jam on the road.

Photo from Facebook

SBS Transit posted on Facebook at around 9am that bus services 74, 151, 154, 156, 157, 170, 174, and 852 were delayed due to an accident along Bukit Timah Road towards Clementi Road.

Lastly, the National University of Singapore announced to students that bus services to the Bukit Timah campus were delayed due to an accident.

Top photos from Telegram

Mediacorp actor Desmond Tan welcomes 1st child, a daughter

Congrats!

March 06, 2024, 05:17 PM

No, STB didn't pay Taylor Swift to sing 'Majulah Singapura' as surprise song

I don't know about you, but I'm feeling Merdeka too.

March 06, 2024, 04:53 PM

McDonald's at Raffles City closes down, Italian restaurant taking over premises

Farewell.

March 06, 2024, 04:23 PM

DBS CEO Piyush Gupta's pay cut by S$4.2 million to S$11.2 million for 2023

The disruptions experienced by DBS' customers were taken into account.

March 06, 2024, 04:01 PM

'Frustrating' to see private insurance companies offering 'unsustainable' terms: Ong Ye Kung

$$$.

March 06, 2024, 03:42 PM

Attempting to trespass into Taylor Swift S'pore concert: 2 men, aged 29 & 45, charged in court

In total, three men, aged 29 to 45 years old, were arrested for cheating offences relating to concert tickets.

March 06, 2024, 03:37 PM

Govt to launch 3-year childminding services pilot in 2nd half of 2024, fees around S$700 per month

To better support parents in caring for their infants.

March 06, 2024, 03:23 PM

Legal penalties to be reviewed to act as 'strong deterrence' against vape-related offences: MOH

MOH will work with agencies to step up enforcement checks of possessing and smoking e-cigarettes at public places.

March 06, 2024, 02:51 PM

Acres screening 'SLAY', a film about the use of animal products in the fashion industry on Mar. 9 in Kallang

Proceeds go towards supporting Acres' work.

March 06, 2024, 02:29 PM

Teen charged with performing obscene act on cat in Bukit Panjang

He is also accused of committing other unrelated offences.

March 06, 2024, 02:07 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.