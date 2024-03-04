All S'pore HDB households to get S$300 vouchers to buy climate-friendly appliances from Apr. 15, 2024

All HDB households in Singapore will receive S$300 climate-friendly vouchers, which can be used to redeem climate-friendly appliances, from Apr. 15 2024.

This is to enable households to be more efficient in their use of energy and water, said Senior Minister of State for Sustainability and the Environment Amy Khor on Mar. 4, 2024 during the Committee of Supply debates.

S$300 vouchers for all households

The Climate Friendly Households Programme (CFHP) allows eligible households to redeem up to S$225 worth of vouchers to purchase new energy- and water-efficient household products.

Launched in 2020, only one- to three-room households were eligible for the programme.

It was originally slated to end in Dec. 31, 2023 and was extended until Mar. 20, 2024.

From Apr. 15, 2024, the programme will be expanded to all 1.1 million HDB households in Singapore.

The number of eligible product types will be expanded from three to 10, including 4-tick washing machines.

"The 10 eligible products contribute to around 60 per cent of an average household's electricity consumption and around 90 per cent of water consumption," said Khor.

According to a joint press release by the National Environment Agency, Ministry for Sustainability and the Environment, and PUB, eligible products include:

3- or 4-tick refrigerators

3-tick shower fittings

2-tick and above LED lights

5-tick air-conditioners

3-tick basin taps and mixers

3-tick sink/bib taps and mixers

3-tick water closets

4-tick washing machines

Direct current fans

Heat pump water heaters

Under the current programme, only 3- or 4-tick refrigerators, 3-tick shower fittings and LED lights are eligible.

More retailers will also be joining the program, Khor said.

The total number of participating retailers will increase to 14, with about 300 stores islandwide.

"With these enhancements, we hope to incentivise more households to choose resource efficient options from the outset or when the appliances and fittings are due for replacement," said Khor.

More flexibility

If you have already used your S$225 vouchers under the current CFHP, you can also claim the new S$300 vouchers under the enhanced CFHP when it commences.

The enhanced programme also allows greater flexibility for households.

Unlike the current CFHP, where the voucher amount is fixed for each eligible product type, households can now select different denominations when choosing eligible appliances.

The enhanced vouchers will be available from Apr. 15, 2024 and will remain valid until Dec. 31, 2027.

Find out more about the CFHP and vouchers here.

