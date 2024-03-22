Back

62 arrested after police raid massage outlets & other places in Balestier, Orchard, Thomson, River Valley & Whampoa

A combined operation was also carried out against several entertainment outlets along Orchard Road.

Matthias Ang | March 09, 2024, 08:08 PM

Between Feb. 28 and 29, 2024, officers from Tanglin Police Division conducted enforcement operations against various massage establishments and commercial units located along Balestier Road, Orchard Road, Thomson Road and River Valley Road.

22 women, between the ages of 23 and 46, were arrested for offences under the Women’s Charter Act, according to a press release by the Singapore Police Force.

Source: Image via SPF

Source: Photo via SPF

Their arrests were part of a wider four-day operation, from Feb. 28 to Mar. 2, in which a total of 14 men and 48 women, aged 21 to 78, were arrested for various offences.

"We are not gangsters. We are ACS boys."

The police added that as part of the four-day operation, from Mar. 1 to Mar. 2, checks were carried out by the police, the Ministry of Manpower (MOM), Criminal Investigation Department (CID), Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF), Immigration and Checkpoints Authorities (ICA), and Health Sciences Authority (HSA) at public entertainment outlets located along Orchard Road.

The Straits Times reported that during a raid on a KTV outlet in Far East Shopping Centre on Mar. 2, one male customer was found with an electronic vaporiser (e-vaporiser) on hand, in a room with five other men.

While he surrendered his device to HSA officers, he refused to provide his email address when questioned.

One of the other male customers in the room then said, "We are not gangsters. We are ACS boys."

The situation was de-escalated by officers, and the customer with the vaporiser eventually provided his email address.

Combined operation saw people arrested for offences related to sexual services, employment, drugs and vapes

The police added that the combined operation saw 12 women, aged 25 to 35, arrested for the offence of providing sexual services under the Women’s Charter Act, as well as two men and eight women, aged 21 to 43, arrested for offences under the Employment of Foreign Manpower Act (EFMA).

In addition, one of the women arrested for offences under the EFMA and five other women, aged 23 to 34 were arrested for suspected drug offences under the Misuse of Drugs Act.

A 54-year-old man was also arrested for offences under the Societies Act and a 58-year-old woman was arrested for offences under the Criminal Procedure Code.

Three of the arrested women and six other men, aged 26 to 46, were allegedly caught with electronic vaporisers.

A total of 16 e-vaporisers were seized during the operation.

Alleged fire safety violations were also detected in two public entertainment outlets and SCDF will be following up with enforcement action.

Source: Photo via SPF

Source: Photo via SPF

Over S$2,300 seized from illegal gambling activities in vicinity of Whampoa

Police officers also carried out an enforcement operation against suspected illegal gambling activities in the vicinity of Whampoa.

A total of five men, between the ages 65 and 75, were arrested for offences under the Gambling Control Act.

Cash amounting to over S$2,300, mobile phones and other gambling-related paraphernalia were seized as case exhibits.

Source: Photo via SPF

Investigations against all 62 individuals who have been arrested are ongoing.

Top Photos via SPF

