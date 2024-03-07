Govt to set aside S$165 million to bring world-class sports events to S'pore

The Singapore government will invest S$165 million in the Major Sports Events Fund over the next four years, announced Edwin Tong, Minister for Culture, Community and Youth (MCCY), during the Committee of Supply debates on Mar. 7.

The move follows the government's plans and vision to establish Singapore and the Sports Hub as the leading sports and entertainment destination in the region.

The plan also aims to "inculcate a strong sense of affinity between Singaporeans and the Sports Hub" and "maximise synergies across the suite of facilities in the Kallang Alive precinct".

Fund to expand opportunities for athletes

"The Sports Hub is already well poised to host many of these events," Tong said.

He said that new facilities, such as the Kallang Football Hub and the Kallang Tennis Hub, are being built, in addition to the suite of facilities within the Kallang Alive precinct, such as the OCBC Arena and Aquatics Centre.

The Kallang Tennis Hub includes 12 outdoor, seven indoor, and two mini-tennis courts, which will complement the Sports Hub facilities as the government plans to hold more world-class sporting events at Kallang.

"For our TeamSG athletes – hosting such events will mean more opportunities for you to compete and measure yourselves against the world’s best, right here, on our home ground."

Immense benefits for Singapore

Tong said the fund will provide other "immense benefits beyond those attributable to our athletes".

Singaporeans will get to watch more of the world’s best athletes in action, adding to an already vibrant sporting calendar.

For example, in the past year, Singapore hosted the inaugural Olympic Esports Week, Professional Triathletes Organisation (PTO) Asian Open, FIBA 3×3 Asia Cup, WTT Singapore Smash and HSBC Singapore Rugby Sevens.

Since the takeover of the Singapore Sports Hub, it also saw a 30 per cent growth in sports, entertainment, and lifestyle event days in 2023 compared to 2019, before the Covid-19 pandemic.

Sport Singapore (SportSG) will work with event owners to bring more major sporting events to Singapore over the next few years, such as the FIBA Intercontinental Cup, PTO T100 Triathlon World Tour, and the rebranded HSBC SVNS Singapore.

The fund also boosts economic growth and global recognition, possibly unlocking latent potential in hosting entertainment and sporting events.

It will also concurrently strengthen Singapore’s reputation as a choice destination for high-signature international events.

Top photo via MCI/Youtube & Singapore Sports Hub/Facebook