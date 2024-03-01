1.5 tonnes of illegally imported vegetables & processed food from M'sia seized at Woodlands Checkpoint

Around 1.5 tonnes of illegally imported fresh produce and processed food from Malaysia were seized on Mar. 25 and 26.

A joint exercise was conducted by the Singapore Food Agency (SFA) and the Immigration and Checkpoints Authority (ICA) on vegetable delivery trucks entering Singapore via Woodlands Checkpoint.

According to a joint release by the two agencies, these trucks typically transport produce for direct distribution to retailers and customers.

ICA officers found discrepancies in the transported consignment in two trucks.

The two trucks were then referred to SFA for further checks, and they were found to contain undeclared and under-declared produce.

Vegetables such as bayam, chilli padi, spring onion, brinjal, peeled garlic and cut cabbage were found.

All illegally imported produce was seized.

Imported food must meet SFA requirements

Fruits and vegetables can only be imported by licensed importers, and every consignment must be declared and accompanied with a valid import permit, said SFA and ICA.

Illegally imported vegetables are of unknown sources and can pose a food safety risk, such as if unregulated or high levels of pesticides were used.

Long-term ingestion of excessive pesticide residues could lead to adverse health effects.

Those convicted of illegally importing fresh fruits and vegetables can face a fine of up to S$10,000 and be imprisoned for up to three years.

Meanwhile, those convicted of illegally importing processed fruits and vegetables can face a fine of up to S$1,000.

Subsequent convictions can lead to a fine of up to S$2,000.

Top photo via SFA