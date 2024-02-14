Back

Yishun Secondary School teachers & students perform Haidilao 'kemusan' dance for CNY

Dance like no one is watching.

Belmont Lay | February 14, 2024, 11:15 AM

One thing about schooling in Singapore is that at least once a year, you are given a "free pass" to let loose and show another side of your personality.

That was what teachers and students at Yishun Secondary School did during their Chinese New Year celebration performance.

Outside the confines of the classroom, they teamed up to dance for a performance at the school hall in front of other staff and students, some of whom were seen also vibing along.

A video of the performance was uploaded to TikTok on Feb. 9, the eve of Chinese New Year, typically the day when schools celebrate the occasion.

@keeennxiilast cny celebration in secondary sch !!

♬ original sound - ㅤ

"Kemusan" dance

The dance they were doing was none other than the "kemusan" (科目三) dance, popularised by Haidilao staff, as they are known to perform the moves at the request of customers who are dining at the steamboat restaurant.

Videos of restaurant staff routinely breaking out the moves as part of the “kemusan” dance, or “subject number three” dance, while guests eat, took over Chinese social media in late 2023.

But it has nothing to do with Chinese New Year, except that it has been carried out in China.

The routine is believed to have originated from a wedding in the southern Chinese region of Guangxi, according to Chinese media.

Other schools at it too

And it is evident that the dance has not gone away in the last few months.

Other schools in Singapore saw a number of their students pull off the same dance moves this Chinese New Year as well.

@j.j_v0 andss>> #cny #whyandss ♬ original sound - j.j_v0

@santhosboy7 our school mass dance! #fypシ #haidilao #cckss2024cny#cny#chinese ♬ original sound - ⚽️🐐

Fun times.

How to perform "kemusan" dance

The dance involves the performers doing rapid-fire wrist-twisting moves and hand actions while swinging their knees sideways to music incorporating disco beats and traditional Chinese folk singing.

The key is synchronisation between the different performers.

@mothershipsg Bro is definitely serving more than food at Plaza Sing #fyp #haidilao #sgtiktok ♬ original sound - Mothership

Top photos via @keeennxii TikTok

