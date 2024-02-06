Yip Pin Xiu gets her own waxwork at Madame Tussauds Sentosa

Yip Pin Xiu had a Madame Tussauds waxwork of her unveiled on Feb. 5.

Yip, 32, who is aiming for a fifth Paralympic Games in Paris, was present for the unveiling.

The life-sized figure will be on display in Sentosa from today (Feb. 6).

The five-gold Paralympic swimmer is the first para athlete in Singapore and second in the world, after Australian tennis player Dylan Alcott, to feature at a Madame Tussauds.

Other Singaporean athletes who had waxworks done include footballer Fandi Ahmad and table tennis star Feng Tianwei.

Yip said, according to The Straits Times: “It’s really life-like and extremely cool. To be an icon in Madame Tussauds, it’s really significant for me. It’s something I did as a kid, go to the museums."

