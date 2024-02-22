Ex-NBA star Yao Ming's daughter, 13, is nearly 1.9m

Yao Ming's daughter, who is just 13, is already near 1.9m tall and still growing.

Her 43-year-old father, Yao, is famed for being a former National Basketball Association (NBA) player.

He is also known for being very, very, very tall.

Runs in the family

Yao stands at a whopping height of 2.29m.

The apple really didn't fall far from the tree, as his daughter, Yao Qinlei has grown to a height that can rival that of grown men.

A recent photo taken in Shanghai revealed the 13-year-old girl to be almost the same height as her 1.9m-tall ex-basketball player mum, Ye Li.

She towered over her grandma.

Catching up to dad

Qinlei reportedly reached the height of 1.7m when she was just nine years old.

Recent videos taken of the girl and her father showed her height to be just about a head shorter than her father's shoulder.

Looks like the kid will be reaching some great heights.

