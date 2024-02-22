Back

Ex-NBA star Yao Ming's daughter, 13, is nearly 1.9m

Good genes.

Julia Yee | February 22, 2024, 11:54 AM

Events

Telegram

Whatsapp

Yao Ming's daughter, who is just 13, is already near 1.9m tall and still growing.

Her 43-year-old father, Yao, is famed for being a former National Basketball Association (NBA) player.

He is also known for being very, very, very tall.

Photo via @yao/Instagram

Runs in the family

Yao stands at a whopping height of 2.29m.

The apple really didn't fall far from the tree, as his daughter, Yao Qinlei has grown to a height that can rival that of grown men.

A recent photo taken in Shanghai revealed the 13-year-old girl to be almost the same height as her 1.9m-tall ex-basketball player mum, Ye Li.

She towered over her grandma.

Photo via Xiaohongshu

Catching up to dad

Qinlei reportedly reached the height of 1.7m when she was just nine years old.

Recent videos taken of the girl and her father showed her height to be just about a head shorter than her father's shoulder.

Image via Yuan ahi zhou/TikTok

Image via @24h.the.thao/TikTok

Looks like the kid will be reaching some great heights.

Top images via Xiaohongshu and @24h.the.thao/TikTok

Ethereum co-founder Vitalik Buterin, net worth S$739 million, spotted in S'pore at MRT station

He was at King Albert Park MRT station.

February 22, 2024, 12:15 PM

Man finds wallet with S$482.80 in Changi, looking for owner

He asks the wallet owner to contact him through Facebook.

February 22, 2024, 11:25 AM

S'porean woman, 33, dies in go-karting accident in Batam

Her hair was reportedly stuck on the go-kart she was driving.

February 22, 2024, 11:20 AM

Mahathir in hospital, recovering from infection but not in critical condition

There was speculation on social media that he was in critical condition.

February 21, 2024, 09:29 PM

Japan cherry blossom season starting early, first flowers expected in mid- to late-March 2024

Sakura, sakura, yayoi no sora wa.

February 21, 2024, 08:02 PM

Male nurse molests male patient at Mount E Novena, says victim 'imagined things' under sedatives

The victim also testified that his doctor told him such incidents should be kept "on the low".

February 21, 2024, 07:16 PM

Pomeranian rescued from Bendemeer HDB flat after spending years on poop-caked floor

"We can't even begin to imagine how someone could live with that stench," HOPE Dog Rescue said.

February 21, 2024, 07:16 PM

S’porean woman works her way up the hospitality industry from hotel front desk agent to general manager

“Don't let anyone tell you that you can’t do it,” said Jacqueline Poey, general manager at Sofitel Singapore City Centre.

February 21, 2024, 07:00 PM

HDB launches 4,126 new BTO flats in Bedok, Choa Chu Kang, Hougang, Punggol, Queenstown & Woodlands

80 per cent of BTO flats launched have a waiting time of less than 3.5 years.

February 21, 2024, 06:15 PM

4 handy ways to use a phone case (other than for your phone)

You’re welcome.

February 21, 2024, 06:00 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.