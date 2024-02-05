Back

'SPCA come already': Woman confronts man who left dog tied up in the sun outside Jurong West coffeeshop

The dog had been there for an hour in the sun and was not in its owner's sight.

Ilyda Chua | February 05, 2024, 03:59 PM

Events

Telegram

Whatsapp

A woman in Singapore came to the rescue of a dog who was left in the sun outside a coffeeshop in Jurong West.

The woman, who goes by the name Julie Chong on Facebook, posted about her encounter in the group Sayang Our Singapore's Community Cats.

Under the hot sun

In a video she posted, the dog was seen tied to a bollard at the roadside.

The area appeared to be unshaded.

Photo from Chong/Facebook

Approaching the coffeeshop staff, Chong asked: "Whose dog is this? Whose dog?"

The coffeeshop staff then called for the dog's owner.

Photo from Chong/Facebook

Chong reprimanded the dog's owner for leaving the dog out in the sun on such a short leash.

"Sir, cannot, 不可以的 (you can't do that)!...SPCA come already you know!"

She pointed to her phone to show that she was in contact with the SPCA.

The man was then seen untying the dog from the bollard.

He later brought his dog to a sheltered area, Chong told Mothership.

Photo from Chong/Facebook

In the post, Chong wrote:

"If you want to have lunch, then ensure the safety of your dog la.

The best I can do since I cannot rescue dogs."

She noted in the comments section that the dog had been there for an hour in the sun, and was not in its owner's sight.

Didn't actually call SPCA

Speaking to Mothership, Chong admitted that she did not actually call the SPCA, as she knows they are "overwhelmed".

She added that she does not blame the coffeeshop staff as they had not noticed that the dog was tied out there in the sun.

"They are very supportive because I had helped them with cats abandoned near coffeeshop also," said Chong, who is a cat rescuer in the community.

Top image from Julie Chong/Facebook

Elon Musk's friends & company directors allegedly took drugs with billionaire to avoid upsetting him: WSJ

Many of these drugs were allegedly often consumed at private parties.

February 05, 2024, 03:36 PM

Woman berates 'rude' ComfortDelGro taxi driver who didn't allow toddler to eat biscuit onboard, draws backlash

Her complaint backfired.

February 05, 2024, 03:32 PM

Balance info not stored in SimplyGo cards, no technical solutions for latency problem yet: Chee Hong Tat

He said that the card-based ticketing system is not phased out to allow commuters to have a choice.

February 05, 2024, 03:09 PM

Couple pays in full for Sentosa hotel wedding, gets told venue not available & asked to reschedule

Oh dear.

February 05, 2024, 03:03 PM

2,000 flats at Tanglin Halt to be refurbished & rented to families awaiting BTOs from 2025: HDB

After refurbishment works are done.

February 05, 2024, 01:38 PM

M'sia grapples with civil service pension reform as racial allegations clash with ballooning budget

Malaysia is looking to replace civil service and politician pensions for new hires, moving them to schemes such as the EPF.

February 05, 2024, 12:58 PM

M'sia traffic policeman found with RM3,313 on him & RM440 in car while on duty

Malaysia cracks down.

February 05, 2024, 11:44 AM

McDonald's S'pore app crashes as users try to redeem Hello Kitty plushies, fully redeemed within 1 minute

Better luck next time.

February 05, 2024, 11:44 AM

President Tharman & PM Lee pay tribute to former UOB chairman, the late Wee Cho Yaw

President Tharman said of Wee: "He was one of a kind. His personality, his contributions and what he meant, for Singapore."

February 04, 2024, 09:19 PM

Body of man, 28, found rotting in Owen Road flat

The police have ruled out murder.

February 04, 2024, 07:45 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.