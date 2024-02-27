Woman, in her 60s, dies after falling 8m while bungee jumping in South Korea mall

A woman in her 60s died after falling from a bungee jumping platform in a South Korea mall's sports facility on Feb. 26 at around 4:20pm.

She landed on the concrete ground.

Yonhap reported that she went into cardiac arrest and died, quoting Gyeonggi Nambu Provincial Police.

The victim's name and exact age were withheld.

What was known was that she jumped from the platform only to plummet 8m below.

Safety personnel were present at the jumping deck and landing areas at that time, Korea JoongAng Daily reported.

The victim was transported to the hospital at 4:27pm after receiving cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) and was pronounced dead at 5:25pm.

Faulty carabiner

The facility, known colloquially as "Smob", is located at Starfield Anseong Mall in Gyeonggi Province, just south of Seoul.

It offers various experience facilities, such as bungee jumping and climbing.

Police said they believe the woman's safety gear was on, but the carabiner, which connects the cord with a beam or a crane, was not fastened and was faulty.

The bungee rope sprang loose as a result.

They plan to further investigate the matter.

The bungee jumping platform has become one of the most popular attractions since the mall opened in 2020.

The Smob facility will be closed for the time being.

Top photo via MBN News