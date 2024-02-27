Back

Woman, in her 60s, dies after falling 8m while bungee jumping in South Korea mall

The cause was traced to a faulty carabiner.

Belmont Lay | February 27, 2024, 11:14 AM

Events

Telegram

Whatsapp

A woman in her 60s died after falling from a bungee jumping platform in a South Korea mall's sports facility on Feb. 26 at around 4:20pm.

She landed on the concrete ground.

Yonhap reported that she went into cardiac arrest and died, quoting Gyeonggi Nambu Provincial Police.

The victim's name and exact age were withheld.

What was known was that she jumped from the platform only to plummet 8m below.

Safety personnel were present at the jumping deck and landing areas at that time, Korea JoongAng Daily reported.

The victim was transported to the hospital at 4:27pm after receiving cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) and was pronounced dead at 5:25pm.

Faulty carabiner

The facility, known colloquially as "Smob", is located at Starfield Anseong Mall in Gyeonggi Province, just south of Seoul.

It offers various experience facilities, such as bungee jumping and climbing.

Police said they believe the woman's safety gear was on, but the carabiner, which connects the cord with a beam or a crane, was not fastened and was faulty.

The bungee rope sprang loose as a result.

They plan to further investigate the matter.

The bungee jumping platform has become one of the most popular attractions since the mall opened in 2020.

The Smob facility will be closed for the time being.

Top photo via MBN News

Man bites into bloody plaster in vegetarian mee hoon from Bukit Batok store, thought it was 'tofu'

Not so vegetarian.

February 27, 2024, 11:09 AM

3 S'poreans in their 60s injured after 5 cars crashed along expressway near Ipoh, M'sia

The three Singaporeans in their 60s suffered minor injuries.

February 27, 2024, 11:07 AM

29 MPs spoke on Day 1 of Budget 2024 debates. Here's what they said.

Day uno.

February 27, 2024, 10:19 AM

Everything 1st time concert attendees need to know about attending S'pore National Stadium show

"The Eras Tour" prep.

February 26, 2024, 11:15 PM

S'poreans & PRs to still have dedicated lanes when automated immigration clearance opens up to more foreigners

The proportion of dedicated lanes will be flexibly adjusted to meet prevailing operational needs.

February 26, 2024, 07:57 PM

Times Bookstores closes all outlets except 1 at Holland Road

The last store standing is at Cold Storage Jelita in Holland Road.

February 26, 2024, 07:53 PM

Visitors of certain nationalities allegedly barred from entering Airbus military plane at S'pore Airshow

According to Weibo users, visitors of Chinese and Russian nationalities were allegedly affected.

February 26, 2024, 07:51 PM

Man, 53, brings knife & pipe to Boon Lay hawker centre, gets arrested

Police investigations are ongoing.

February 26, 2024, 07:04 PM

CPF Special Account closed at 55? You can top up Retirement Account & get over S$4,000 monthly payout for life.

Adapting to policy changes.

February 26, 2024, 06:53 PM

Motorcyclist smashes into rear of car while changing lanes along BKE

A woman was seen assisting the injured motorcyclist.

February 26, 2024, 06:53 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.