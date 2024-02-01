Famous Japanese mochi chain opens 1st outlet in S'pore at One Holland Village

[email protected]. Do you know of an F&B place that should be featured on Mothership? Tell us more at

Warabimochi Kamakura, a famous warabi mochi chain with over 50 stores across Japan, has made its way to our island this January 2024.

The store is located at One Holland Village, and serves both desserts and drinks.

In case you're not familiar, warabi mochi is a type of mochi made from the starch of the Warabi fern. Traditionally, it is covered or dipped in roasted soybean flour, and may also be served with brown sugar syrup as a sweetener.

On the menu

Customers can purchase mochis from the store in boxes of five (S$7.90) or 10 (S$14.90).

For those only craving a quick treat, mochis also come in cups of two, and can be served alone (S$3.90) or with a scoop of vanilla ice cream (S$5.90).

Beverages are also available at the store. Their signature flavours include Strawberry Yogurt, Strawberry Milk, and Coffee Milk. Matcha fanatics will also love the Asakawa-en Matcha or the Tenku no Hojicha.

Aside from Strawberry Yogurt and Strawberry Milk, both of which are made with a strawberry warabi mochi base, all the store's drinks are made with a brown sugar warabi mochi base and served with whipped cream.

Here's what we tried from their menu:

Coffee Milk (from S$6.40)

This one is my personal recommendation! The consistency was delightfully creamy, and the brown sugar mochi base paired perfectly with the coffee.

Asakawa-en Matcha (from S$6.40)

This one is perfect for matcha lovers. Though the matcha in this drink was unsugared, the mochi base served as a sweetener, making the drink neither too sweet nor too bitter.

Tenku no Hojicha (from S$6.40)

Like the drink above, the hojicha used here was unsweetened as well, complemented by the brown sugar mochi base.

Strawberry Milk (from S$7.90)

This one packs a tangy punch, a refreshing beverage perfect for hot days.

Opening promotion

From Feb. 3 to Feb. 5, Warabimochi Kamakura will be having a one-for-one promotion on its signature drinks. The promotion is limited to two redemptions per person, while stocks last.

Making their way downtown

Though Warabimochi Kamakura currently only has one store in Singapore, the chain intends to open another outlet at Taste Orchard, though details have yet to be confirmed.

Warabimochi Kamakura

Address: One Holland Village, 7 Holland Village Way, #01-54, Singapore (275748)

Opening hours: 10.30am to 9.30pm, daily

