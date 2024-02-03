2 grown-ass men have spirited debate about 'mothers' at National Stadium after Coldplay concert

Two men were seen in an altercation after a night out at Coldplay's concert in Singapore.

According to a post by Instagram account, Sgfollowsall, the scuffle happened after the band's sixth and final show at the National Stadium on Jan. 31, 2024.

Two men seen shouting at each other

The video started with a man in a blue shirt getting up from the ground.

He and another man, wearing white, appeared to be arguing with each other.

"Your mother", one shouted.

"My mother is what?", the other retorted.

A woman can be seen holding back the white-shirted man as he attempts to throw his hands forward to reach the blue-shirt man.

Several others, including two auxiliary police officers, were also holding the two men away from each other.

One woman was in the middle of the affray appearing to record the situation.

Criticised for hot-headed behaviour

Netizens in the comment sections did not go easy on the men, criticising them for their hot-headed behaviour on what was supposed to be a night of fun.

Others took the opportunity to weave in some Coldplay references in their comments:

Top photos from Instagram/Sgfollowsall