Man, 72, dies after fire at Marsiling flat, 2nd fire at nearby block on same day

The SCDF were alerted to the first fire at about 2:20am and the second fire at about 1pm.

Ruth Chai | February 16, 2024, 03:15 PM

A 72-year-old man found by firefighters unconscious in the toilet after a fire broke out in a Block 4 Marsiling Road flat died in the hospital.

The fire, which had 35 people evacuated, happened around 2:20am on Feb. 15, 2024.

A second fire broke out at the same estate at about 1pm later that day.

First fire

Responding to Mothership's queries, the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said that they were alerted to the first fire at about 2:20am.

Firefighters from the Woodlands Fire Station forced their way into the smoke-logged home on the 10th floor.

The fire involved contents from the living room. It was extinguished using a water jet.

The 72-year-old man was found unconscious in the toilet. An SCDF firefighter carried the person and performed cardiopulmonary resuscitation on him.

Shortly after, the ambulance crew arrived and took over resuscitation efforts with an automated external defibrillator.

The man was taken to the hospital and succumbed to his injuries there, the police told the Straits Times.

Second fire

The SCDF were alerted to the second fire at about 1pm near Block 3.

The fire involved the contents of a living room in a unit on the ninth floor.

The blaze was extinguished before firefighters arrived.

10 people were evacuated from the block.

Member of Parliament for Marsiling-Yew Tee GRC Zaqy Mohamad posted on Facebook about the fires.

He said that another resident was affected but survived the fire.

"Our Marsiling Grassroots volunteers are wholly committed to assisting all affected in their recovery, extending every necessary assistance to help them rebuild their lives after this ordeal, including rendering financial assistance and extending aid from our North West CDC’s Emergency Relief Fund," he said,

He added that services have been restored, and repairs will be addressed quickly.

The cause of the fires is currently under investigation.

"This tragedy is a stark reminder to us all to prioritise the value of preparedness in every home and to always be vigilant in keeping our loved ones safe. Our residents’ well-being is our foremost concern. Keep safe always."

