Truck driver, 33, gets 15 days' jail for assaulting bus driver, 38, who honked repeatedly to prevent collision

A 33-year-old male truck driver was sentenced to 15 days' jail on Feb. 1, 2024, after he pleaded guilty to causing grievous hurt with common intention.

The truck driver had slapped and punched a 38-year-old male bus driver multiple times after an argument ensued.

The bus driver ended up with multiple injuries to his face and head, and loose front teeth.

The altercation was likely triggered after the bus driver honked and flashed the headlights in an attempt to prevent an accident with the truck driver.

The court ordered the truck driver to pay the full medical expenses of the victim, reported Shin Min Daily News.

The incident occurred at 9:56pm on Jun. 27. 2023 in front of Shelton College in Telok Blangah.

What happened

The private tour bus driver was parked at the side of the street along Telok Blangah Rise, after dropping off tourists on board.

He was waiting for the tourists when he noticed that a truck had come to a stop in front of his bus.

The truck driver started to reverse into the parking lot quickly.

Fearing a collision, the bus driver began honking and flashing his headlights at the truck driver several times to prevent an accident.

Made eye contact

The truck driver eventually parked his vehicle without hitting the bus.

After the truck driver got out of the truck, both drivers began to argue.

Soon after, the argument turned into a physical exchange.

The truck driver slapped the bus driver's face, and punched him in the head.

The truck driver even managed to wrestle free when the bus driver was trying to grab onto him.

He then pushed the bus driver into a gap between the bus and the roadside.

The truck driver continued to punch the bus driver in the head at least eight times.

Ended up with multiple injuries

The incident was captured on the bus' dashcam footage.

The bus driver suffered multiple contusions around his eyes and chest, abrasions across his arms and loosen front teeth.

After the incident, the bus driver had to take two days of medical leave, and ended up with medical bills totalling S$1,715.90.

