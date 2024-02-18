Back

Thousands queue for visas to leave Myanmar after announcement of mandatory military conscription

Myanmar's military government announced that it would impose military service for all young men and women aged at least 18.

Ruth Chai | February 18, 2024, 04:40 PM

Events

Telegram

Whatsapp

More than 1,000 people lined up to get visas outside the Thai embassy in Yangon on Friday (Feb. 16), hoping to leave the country.

This was after Myanmar's military government announced that it would impose military service for all young men and women.

All men aged 18 to 35 and women aged 18 to 27 must serve for up to two years, while specialists like doctors aged up to 45 must serve for three years, the junta announced on Feb. 10.

The service may be extended to a total of five years in the ongoing state of emergency.

Since then, the Thai embassy in Yangon has reportedly been swamped with young people seeking visas to get out of Myanmar.

In videos posted onto X, long queues were seen.

An AFP journalist estimated that the queue spanned 1,000 to 2,000 people, reported Yahoo.

Some people shared that they had been sleeping in their cars or at hotels nearby just so they can queue overnight.

The embassy said that it would be issuing 400 numbered tickets a day to manage the queue, AFP reported.

One 22-year-old said that he "just wanted to escape from this country".

Why is conscription being introduced?

Myanmar has been embroiled in civil conflict since a military coup in February 2021 ousted the democratically elected government formed by the National League for Democracy, linked to Aung San Suu Kyi.

Resistance to the coup began almost immediately, with large protests eventually giving way to significant armed resistance.

Fighting between the military and armed resistance armies has been ongoing ever since, with the military relying on air strikes that have also involved significant civilian casualties.

A surprise offensive was launched against the military, also known as the Tatmadaw, last October.

The military suffered significant losses while an alliance of three ethnic-minority insurgent groups, allied with pro-democracy fighters, captured large swathes of land in northeastern Myanmar along the Chinese border.

In the wake of the setback, the military has enacted the law in hopes of recruiting more non-combat personnel to fight the resistance.

Top photo via soezeya/X and ThaiEnquirer/X

Cat in M'sia gets head stuck in wall, rescued by firefighters

Oops.

February 18, 2024, 03:56 PM

Tengah resident complains of mosquito problem, claims 6-month-old baby suffered face full of welts

Other residents voiced concerns about stagnant water at construction sites in the estate.

February 18, 2024, 02:45 PM

Man, 38, mauled to death after entering lion enclosure to take selfie at India zoo

This was despite a zookeeper shouting at him to stop.

February 18, 2024, 01:13 PM

Kampong Gelam to hold its largest & longest-running Ramadan bazaar from Mar. 2 - Apr. 5, 2024

The bazaar will operate from 2pm to 11pm daily.

February 18, 2024, 12:22 PM

Four Star’s post-CNY AMK warehouse sale: Beds & tables at 50% off from Feb. 21-25

Get free taxi rides after you check out.

February 18, 2024, 12:13 PM

18km Eastern Corridor between Pasir Ris Park & East Coast Park now completed

From Pasir Ris Park to East Coast Park.

February 17, 2024, 05:45 PM

Kim Jong Un's sister: There's no reason why North Korea can't be closer to Japan if certain conditions are met

She said these are her personal views only.

February 17, 2024, 04:23 PM

Taylor Swift donates US$100,000 to family of woman killed in Super Bowl parade shooting

Over 20 others were injured.

February 17, 2024, 02:49 PM

We asked 10 MPs about the 2024 Budget. Here's what they said.

We also asked them to describe the budget in 11 words.

February 17, 2024, 02:08 PM

S'pore cancer patient hosted living funeral for loved ones & caregivers prior to passing

It was intended as a final act of love.

February 17, 2024, 12:02 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.