First look: Taylor Swift-themed walkthrough exhibition at Marina Bay Sands

We’re truly in the Taylor Swift era.

With the Singapore leg of "The Eras Tour" set to start on Mar. 2, Marina Bay Sands has set up a walkthrough experience themed to the singer-songwriter’s albums.

"Taylor Swift The Eras Tour Trail" is open to public from Feb. 28 to Mar. 13, and features seven social media-worthy installations that turn each album’s aesthetic into abstract works of art.

Let’s take a walk through the eras:

“Fearless”

We start with the country album that catapulted Swift into worldwide fame.

At Level 1 of The Shoppes, you’ll be greeted by a lush garden with lavender arches and huge butterfly sculptures that make it seem like Today Is A Fairytale. The centrepiece is a Cinderella-esque carriage, which you unfortunately can’t pose in.

“Speak Now”

Planted in the middle of a lavender patch is a glistening rhinestone-fitted guitar.

The guitar is an important symbol of Swift’s love for and commitment to songwriting, so it is fitting that it’s used for Swift’s only self-written album.

“Cardigan”

Adjacent to the “Speak Now” installation is the piano that appears in Swift’s “Cardigan” music video, overgrown with leaves and moss.

This piano also makes its appearance during the “Evermore” segment of “The Eras Tour”.

“Red”

Going up a level, you'll find a makeshift black-walled room housing the "Red" installation. While the first is static, this exhibition is more interactive. Step into a trippy maze of mirrors and glowing-red LED poles.

Pro tip: Only a selected number of people are allowed into this specific installation at any given time, so we don't need a crystal ball to know that there will be queues. It's just a matter of how long they'll get.

“Reputation”

Connected to the “Red” maze is a room fitted with the majestic golden throne from Swift’s 2017 “Look What You Made Me Do” music video.

Take a seat, (pretend to) sip some tea and have your main character moment.

“1989”

Befitting the '80s theme, this era’s installation is a mountain of retro-looking televisions displaying the various covers of “1989 (Taylor’s Version)”.

This display has a 360-degree viewing angle; walk around it to get different vantage points of the television screens.

Another tip from us: the television screens will tend to flicker when you’re capturing them on your phone’s camera — try turning up the exposure or, if you’re taking videos, lowering the frame rate.

“Lover”

The familiar orange-pink hues used for the “Lover” portion of the concert is projected on a huge, curved display on Level 3 of the convention centre. A recurring animation of the glittery title makes for a lovely photo opportunity for fans of the album.

“Midnights”

The moody synth-pop album is reimagined into a white gazebo of dreamy, fluffy clouds. Cute.

Top photos by Wong Li Jie