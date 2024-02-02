Free friendship bracelet making stations at 2 Haidilao S’pore outlets

Two Haidilao Singapore outlets have friendship bracelet making stations.
@mothership.nova Haidilao friendship bracelet making station 📍: Haidilao City Square Mall & Bedok Mall ⏰: Weekdays, 10:30am to 10pm ✨: Limited to one per diner #tiktoksg #taylorswift #swifties #theerastour #erastour #fearlesstaylorsversion #taylorsversion #friendshipbracelets #bracelets #haidilao #whattoplay ♬ fearless sped up - speedswifty 🪩
Located at the City Square Mall and Bedok Mall outlets, these stations provide the materials (yes, that includes your choice of beads) for diners to try their hand at making bracelets for free.
Ahead of Taylor Swift's concerts in Singapore, they've stocked up with beads that can be linked back to the superstar.
This, of course, comes with a few caveats:
- Each diner can only make one friendship bracelet
- The stations will only be open weekdays, 10:30am to 10pm
- Once again, the stations are only available at the City Square Mall and Bedok Mall outlets
Enjoy.
Top photos by Lee Wei Lin & Livia Soh
If you like what you read, follow us on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and Telegram to get the latest updates.