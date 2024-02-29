Moderate queues for Taylor Swift concert merch at S'pore Sports Hub & MBS on 1st day of sales

Dedicated Taylor Swift fans have started buying official concert merchandise even before her opening night here on Mar. 2.

Queues have started forming for the sale of merchandise at both Marina Bay Sands (MBS) and Singapore Sports Hub. Very fortunately, they appear manageable so far, and the crowds at both locations seem collected.

So, it might be good idea to "drop everything now" and get your merchandise soon while the queues stay that way.

Here's a look at the first-day situations:

Sports Hub merchandise locations

There are several merchandise stands set up around the concert venue, including Stadium Riverside Walk and OCBC Square.

When we visited OCBC Square at about 1pm, the crowds were rather light.

Here's the full visual catalogue of merchandise, identical to the one available at MBS. There's no limit on the number of items you can purchase (for now.)

Retail pop-up at Marina Bay Sands

At the same time, a retail pop-up event is hosted at the Sands Expo & Convention Centre, open from now to Mar. 9 only to fans who have registered successfully for a slot.

Before the first day of sales commenced at 11am, Swifties were already seen queueing outside the convention centre.

Inside, there was a snaking queue much longer than the one at OCBC Square. Still, only about half the designated queue area was filled up in the morning, so the venue is definitely expecting a heavier crowd.

And at least the wait takes place comfortably in an air-conditioned hall that plays Swift’s discography on shuffle.

Side note: for both locations, no shopping bags will be provided, so it’s advisable to bring your own to make transporting your purchases easier.

Top photos by Wong Li Jie & Lee Wei Lin