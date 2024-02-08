‘Taylor Swift The Eras Tour (Taylor’s Version)’ film on Disney+ from Mar. 15, 2024

Taylor Swift’s The Eras Tour concert will be on streaming service Disney+ very soon.

”Taylor Swift The Eras Tour (Taylor’s Version)” will debut on Disney+ on Mar. 15, according to a Feb. 8 press release from Disney+.

The concert film will show the concert in its entirety and includes songs like “cardigan” and four more acoustic songs.

The film was first shown in Singapore cinemas on Nov. 3, 2023.

Top image via Disney+ and Getty Images