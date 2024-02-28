Back

First look: Taylor Swift concert merch available at MBS & how much they cost

Wong Li Jie | February 28, 2024, 09:37 PM

In anticipation of Taylor Swift's "The Eras Tour" in Singapore, Marina Bay Sands (MBS) is having a pop-up store at the Sands Expo & Convention Centre selling her concert merchandise.

Open only to fans who have pre-registered their interest, this event will run from Feb. 29 to Mar. 9, and offer the official merchandise you can also find at National Stadium for the duration of the concert.

For each time slot booked, only one person can enter the venue. There's no limit to the number of items each person can buy, but the venue states that it might impose a limit depending on stock levels.

The venue accepts major credit cards (with the exception of Amex cards), along with electronic payment methods. Cash, however, is not accepted.

The range of merchandise, along with the prices, are the same at the stadium.

Here's a closer look at the merchandise, and how much they cost:

Beige Tour Hoodie (S$105)

Photo by Wong Li Jie.

Black Tour Tee (S$60)

Front. Photo by Livia Soh.

Back. Photo by Wong Li Jie.

Bracelet (S$45)

Photo by Wong Li Jie.

Poster (S$45)

Photo by Wong Li Jie.

Event Tee (S$60)

Photo by Wong Li Jie.

Midnight Blue Long Sleeve (S$80)

Photo by Wong Li Jie.

Mineral Wash Crewneck (S$90)

Photo by Wong Li Jie.

Quarterzip Pullover (S$90)

Back. Photo by Wong Li Jie.

Front. Photo by Livia Soh.

Tapestry (S$45)

Photo by Livia Soh.

Tote Bag (S$40)

Photo by Wong Li Jie.

Water Bottle (S$35)

Photo by Wong Li Jie.

Taylor Swift The Eras Tour retail pop-up

Address: Marina Bay Sands Expo & Convention Centre, Expo Hall C, 10 Bayfront Ave, Singapore 018956

Opening hours:

Feb. 29, Mar. 1, 5 & 6 — 11am to 9pm

Mar. 2, 3 4, 7, 8 & 9 — 11am to 6pm

Top photos by Wong Li Jie & Livia Soh

